SYDNEY — Australia's fuel supply crisis, triggered by the escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict in late February and the subsequent disruption to oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, has entered a new phase of cautious stabilization after months of emergency government intervention, rationing measures and airline schedule cuts that exposed the country's deep structural vulnerability as one of the world's most fuel-import-dependent developed nations.

The crisis began almost overnight. Fuel prices began to rise at the start of March, after U.S. President Donald Trump, along with Israel, launched coordinated military strikes on Iran on February 28. Iran then retaliated, launching strikes at Israel and at U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's traded oil typically flows, immediately tightened global supply and sent fuel costs surging across every Australian capital city.

The Maritime Union of Australia warned in early March that Australia's fuel security crisis had been laid bare by the escalating international conflict and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

MUA National Secretary Jake Field framed the situation bluntly.

"The closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the recent attacks on Iran is a stark warning of the volatility of Australia's access to global fuel supply chains," Field said. "We mustn't gamble our economic stability on uninterrupted access to foreign fuel markets. We cannot assume that geopolitical tensions will always resolve before our reserves run dry."

By late March, Australia's fuel reserve levels had deteriorated to alarming lows, with the country holding roughly 39 days of petrol supply and just 30 days of diesel, figures the government acknowledged publicly as it convened emergency National Cabinet meetings. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a rare live address to the nation, outlining a National Fuel Security Plan and announcing a series of emergency measures. The most immediately visible of those was a halving of the fuel excise.

"Today, we cut the fuel excise in half, cutting the tax on every litre of petrol by 26 cents," Albanese said in his address. "Those savings have started showing up at your petrol station. For our truckies, we have cut a heavy vehicle road user charge to zero. Both these measures will be in place for the next three months."

The government also moved on multiple supply-side fronts simultaneously. Key actions included securing more fuel internationally through a $7.5 billion Fuel and Fertiliser Security Facility, building long-term fuel resilience through a $3.2 billion Australian Fuel Security Reserve, and temporarily amending Australia's fuel quality standards to allow higher sulfur levels, enabling around 100 million litres a month of additional fuel supply to enter the country that would not otherwise have met domestic standards.

In April 2026, the government announced it had received a massive shipment of 100 million litres of jet fuel and 50 million litres of diesel from Asia. That delivery helped arrest the decline in reserve levels, though analysts cautioned that replenishing stockpiles to pre-crisis levels would require sustained, uninterrupted shipping for months.

The crisis hit Australia's aviation sector particularly hard. Qantas and Jetstar issued a statement on May 1 announcing that they would extend their domestic flight cuts amid the fuel crisis. "Given fuel prices remain significantly elevated, the Group has extended previously announced schedule changes across its international and domestic network between July and September." People who have booked passage on any of the impacted flights were contacted directly and offered either a refund or an alternative flight. The airline had previously cut its domestic flights by five percent from May to June, with that reduction now extended through September.

Remote and regional Australia has borne the heaviest burden throughout the crisis. The Northern Territory and regional Queensland have been identified as the most at-risk areas, with some remote communities already experiencing intermittent fuel shortages. The government worked with the Coalition of Peaks and other First Nations groups specifically to address fuel, energy and food security in remote communities, acknowledging that supply chain fragility hits hardest in areas with the longest logistics chains and the least alternative options when primary supply routes are disrupted.

Structurally, the crisis has relit a long-running policy debate about Australia's domestic refining capacity and strategic reserve holdings. The MUA noted that for decades, successive governments allowed domestic fuel capacity to be dismantled. Australia's strategic fuel reserves were effectively offshored, with public money spent storing fuel overseas. Refinery after refinery closed, leaving Australia importing the overwhelming majority of its refined petrol and diesel, reliant on foreign refineries, foreign-owned tankers and shipping lanes that run through contested waters.

On the regulatory side, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water extended key emergency measures into the second half of 2026. The government extended the 20% reduction of the Minimum Stockholding Obligation for diesel and petrol to September 30, 2026, providing ongoing flexibility for industry to respond quickly in the event of another significant spike in demand. The government also worked with the fuel sector to secure authorization from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to coordinate supply across companies, unlocking bottlenecks that had slowed distribution at key points during the worst of the shortage.

With the tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire announced over the weekend and shipping beginning to resume through the Strait of Hormuz, Australian fuel reserve levels have begun a slow recovery. Petrol prices across capital cities, while still elevated compared to pre-crisis levels, have begun easing from their March and April peaks as more tankers complete deliveries and the government's emergency import agreements supply additional volume into the domestic market.

However, the Maritime Union and independent energy analysts alike have warned that the current improvement in supply conditions should not be mistaken for a resolution of the underlying structural weaknesses the crisis exposed. The MUA called on the federal government to rebuild sovereign fuel storage capacity onshore, maintain reserves that comfortably exceed international minimums, protect and expand domestic refining capability to reduce reliance on imported finished fuels, and establish an Australian-flagged strategic shipping capability to guarantee fuel delivery in future crises.

The government's own updated guidance, reflecting the latest supply situation as of early July, acknowledged that while immediate supply pressures had eased, the crisis had exposed systemic gaps in Australia's energy security framework that will require sustained, multi-year policy investment to address. Fuelplan.gov.au, the official government tracking site launched during the crisis, continues to publish daily updates on reserve levels, petrol prices across all capital cities and crude oil benchmarks to keep the public informed as the recovery continues.