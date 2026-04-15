Virgin Australia has announced that it will lessen the number of flights it operates as the global fuel crisis continues.

The bad news, however, does not end there as the airline also announced that it will be hiking up ticket prices for its flights.

Virgin Australia Lessen Flights, Hikes Prices

According to a report by ABC News, Virgin revealed that it will lessen its flights by one per cent in the three months leading up to June 30.

Virgin also revealed that the company is expecting fuel costs to reach $30–40 million more than previously expected in the second half of the current financial year.

To deal with the costs, 9News says that the airline now plans to earn a five per cent revenue per seat. This an increase from the previous three to four per cent revenue.

All the changes have been attributed by Virgin to the ongoing fuel crisis.

"The price of jet fuel has been extremely volatile and has more than doubled since the end of February 2026 which impacts fuel costs for the June 2026 quarter," the Virgin told investors."

The airline added, "Virgin Australia's policy is to operate hedging with higher volumes in the short term to mitigate this price volatility, with other operational levers including fare and capacity adjustments available to be implemented over time."

Qantas Slashes Domestic Flying Capacity

Virgin Australia's move comes after another Australian airline, Qantas, announced that it will be reducing its domestic flying capacity by five per cent.

Qantas has temporarily stopped four regional domestic routes, according to ABC News. Another one has been removed permanently.

According to Qantas, the company is set to pay $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion for jet fuel over the second half of the current financial year.

Qantas Group has assured that they are "closely monitoring the situation given the ongoing uncertainty in global fuel supply chains.