Shares of KE Holdings Inc. rose more than 5% on Monday after the Chinese property platform reported a sharp jump in third-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations, even as its revenue declined.

The New York-listed shares rose $1, or 5.58%, to $18.85 in early trading. The company, which operates the Beike real estate platform, has a market value of about $20.7 billion.

Profit surges

KE Holdings said net income rose 193.9% from a year earlier to 2.2 billion yuan, or about $327 million, in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Adjusted net income more than doubled, rising 102.6% to 2.6 billion yuan.

Earnings per American depositary share came in at 35 cents, beating analyst estimates of 25 cents. Revenue of $3.13 billion was slightly above expectations of $3.10 billion.

Gross profit rose 18% to 5.8 billion yuan, and gross margin improved 6.3 percentage points to 27.7%. The company said margins improved across all its main businesses.

Revenue falls

Despite the profit jump, net revenue fell 8.9% to 21 billion yuan. The decline came mainly from lower revenue in home renovation and furnishing and in home rental services.

Gross transaction value, the total value of property deals on the platform, rose 4.5% to 769.7 billion yuan.

Existing-home transaction value rose 3% to 520.9 billion yuan, and new-home transaction value increased 5.3% to 206.8 billion yuan.

The contribution margin for existing-home transactions rose to 42.5% from 39%, mainly due to lower fixed pay costs for agents at its Lianjia brokerage as a share of revenue.

Share buybacks

KE Holdings bought back about $162 million of its shares during the quarter, continuing its effort to return cash to shareholders.

China's property market

The results come as China's property market remains under pressure after years of decline. Home prices have fallen in many cities, and developers have struggled with debt, weighing on buyer confidence.

KE Holdings is the largest platform for housing transactions and services in China, connecting buyers, sellers and agents online and through physical stores.

The company had about 60,500 stores and nearly 546,000 agents on its platform as of Sept. 30. Some activity measures, including active stores, active agents and monthly mobile users, declined during the period.

Its ability to increase profits despite lower revenue reflects cost cuts and a focus on more profitable services.

Investor focus

KE Holdings shares are up about 7% over the past year, according to market data, and trade at about 29 times trailing earnings.

Investors will be watching for signs of a stabilization in China's housing market, as well as any new government support measures for the property sector. Beijing has rolled out several rounds of measures to support home buying, with mixed results.

The company's progress in its home renovation and rental businesses will also be closely watched, given their role in the revenue decline.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.