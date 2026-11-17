TORONTO — Shares of TELUS Corp. surged on Monday after the Canadian telecommunications company confirmed it had received an unsolicited takeover proposal from rival Québecor Inc. It also warned that the offer carries significant risks.

TELUS's New York-listed shares rose 89 cents, or 10.47%, to $9.43 in early trading. They had jumped as much as about 29% earlier, before giving back part of the gain as investors weighed the hurdles facing a deal.

Trading was heavy, with about 8.2 million shares changing hands early in the session, well above the stock's three-month average of about 6.4 million.

The offer

Québecor proposed to buy all outstanding TELUS shares for about C$19.45 per share. The offer is made up of C$6.35 in cash plus 0.17 of a Québecor Class B share for each TELUS share.

The offer is a premium of about 60% to TELUS's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Nov. 13.

The proposal is non-binding and conditional, meaning it is not a firm offer and would depend on several conditions being met.

Board forms committee

TELUS said its board formed a special committee of independent directors to review the proposal. The committee hired TD Securities as financial adviser and Stikeman Elliott as legal adviser.

The committee said it had identified significant regulatory and execution risks with the proposed deal. It is also exploring other strategic options while the company continues its turnaround plan.

TELUS also raised concerns about how the combined company would be controlled. Under the proposal, Québecor's controlling shareholder would gain voting control and the right to appoint most of the board. TELUS shareholders would contribute most of the combined company's economic value but receive minority voting rights, according to TELUS.

Regulatory hurdles

Any deal would face close scrutiny in Canada. TELUS is one of the country's three largest telecommunications companies, alongside BCE and Rogers. Québecor, through its Vidéotron unit, has been expanding as a fourth national wireless player.

A combination would need approval under Canada's telecommunications and competition rules. Regulators have long sought more competition in Canada's wireless market, where prices are among the highest in the world.

The gap between the offer value and where TELUS shares are trading suggests investors see a real chance the deal does not happen.

A tough year for TELUS

The offer comes after a difficult period for TELUS. Its shares were down about 40% over the past year before Monday's jump, according to market data.

In October, the company cut its quarterly dividend by 55% to focus on paying down debt and strengthening its balance sheet. The move hit income investors, who had long owned TELUS for its high payout.

The stock's weakness may have made TELUS a more attractive target for a takeover.

What's next

The special committee will continue evaluating the proposal and other options. Québecor could improve its offer, or the two sides could fail to reach an agreement.

Investors will be watching for any response from TELUS's board, any revised bid and early signals from Canadian regulators.

TELUS shareholders would also need to approve any deal, and Québecor's share-based structure means its own stock price will affect the offer's value.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.