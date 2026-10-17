Bank of America Down: Customers Report CashPro, Login and Online Banking Problems in Friday Morning Outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America customers reported problems accessing online banking services on Friday morning, according to outage-tracking websites, with many complaints centered on the bank's CashPro platform for business clients.

Outage tracker Downdetector flagged the issue in a post on X. "User reports indicate problems with Bank of America since 10:26 AM EDT," the site said, inviting affected users to share their experiences using the hashtag #BankOfAmericaDown.

Bank of America had not publicly confirmed an outage at the time of writing, and it was not immediately clear how many customers were affected or what caused the problems.

What users are reporting

Problems with CashPro Online accounted for about 46% of reports, making it the most frequently cited issue, according to media coverage of the Downdetector data. Other users reported difficulties with online login and online banking.

CashPro is Bank of America's digital banking platform for businesses and institutional clients, used to manage payments, cash balances and other treasury functions. Disruptions to the platform can affect companies' ability to make or track payments.

Some users also reported trouble signing into their accounts on the bank's website.

Scope unclear

The extent of Friday's disruption was not immediately clear. Another monitoring service, Down for Everyone or Just Me, said it was not detecting a widespread problem at the time it checked, according to media reports.

Outage reports on tracking sites are based on user submissions and do not necessarily reflect the full scope of a disruption. Spikes in reports can also be driven by localized problems or issues with individual devices or internet connections.

Second disruption this month

Friday's reports follow another round of complaints earlier this month. On Oct. 6, Bank of America customers reported issues with mobile login, mobile banking and online banking, with about 300 users submitting reports to Downdetector at the peak, according to Yahoo News.

Earlier this year, monitoring service StatusGator recorded several user-reported disruptions, including a service outage lasting about an hour and a half on June 20, problems with ATM deposits and withdrawals on June 16 and login issues affecting the mobile app and website on May 30. Those incidents were not officially acknowledged by the bank, according to StatusGator.

In October 2024, Bank of America experienced a major outage in which some customers saw balances of zero dollars in their accounts, sparking widespread concern. Downdetector recorded about 20,000 reports at the peak of that disruption.

A difficult week for the bank

The reported problems come during a challenging week for Bank of America. On Tuesday, federal regulators fined the bank about $1.2 billion over failures in its anti-money laundering controls, including failing to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions.

On Wednesday, the bank reported a 17% drop in third-quarter profit, weighed down by the penalty, and its shares fell sharply.

CEO Brian Moynihan also disclosed this week that the bank had hired 1,000 contractors to help patch software vulnerabilities exposed by advanced artificial intelligence models, on top of 3,000 employees working in that area. There was no indication that Friday's reported problems were related to that work.

One of the largest US banks

Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the United States by assets and serves tens of millions of consumer and business customers through its branches, ATMs, website and mobile app.

Because so many customers rely on digital banking for everyday transactions, even brief disruptions can generate large numbers of complaints, particularly during business hours and around payroll and bill-payment periods.

What customers can do

Customers experiencing problems can try restarting the app, refreshing the website, clearing their browser cache or switching between devices or networks, which may resolve local issues.

If a broader outage is underway, service typically returns once the bank fixes the underlying problem. Customers who need urgent assistance may be able to use ATMs, visit branches or contact Bank of America's customer service by phone, though wait times may be longer during a disruption.

Business clients using CashPro may want to contact their relationship manager or the platform's support team for updates on payment processing.

Customers should be cautious of phishing messages or calls claiming to offer help during an outage. Scammers sometimes take advantage of service disruptions to impersonate banks and steal account information.

Developing story

Bank of America has not commented on the cause of Friday's reported problems.

This is a developing story and may be updated.