Americans planning holiday errands should know that banks will not be open on Thanksgiving Day. Most will reopen with regular hours the following day.

Banks are closed Thursday

Banks are closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, because it is a federal holiday. Thanksgiving, the fourth Thursday of November, is one of the 11 federal holidays on the Federal Reserve's schedule.

The central bank's closure affects money movement. Federal Reserve Banks are closed on Thanksgiving Day, FedACH processing pauses, and each bank sets its own branch hours, so customers should check with their bank.

What still works

Customers can still handle many tasks. ATMs, mobile banking, card payments and peer-to-peer apps such as Zelle and Venmo keep working on Thanksgiving.

There is a catch for some transactions. While ATMs and online banking remain available, transactions or deposits may not process until the next business day. Customers who deposit a check or schedule a transfer on Thursday should expect it to process starting Friday.

Black Friday: banks reopen

The day after Thanksgiving is a normal business day for most banks. Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, is not a Federal Reserve holiday. Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26 is the official holiday, so most banks reopen the following Friday. Banks will reopen under their regular operating hours on Nov. 27.

Major banks have confirmed that schedule. None of the large banks whose 2026 holiday lists were checked closes on Black Friday: Chase, Wells Fargo, Truist, TD Bank, Huntington, Regions, KeyBank and M&T list Thanksgiving Thursday as a holiday, but not the Friday.

Credit unions may differ

Some smaller institutions may keep different hours. Black Friday is a state holiday in some states, so some credit unions may be closed. Members should check with their credit union before heading to a branch.

Direct deposits

Paychecks and benefit payments generally aren't delayed by Black Friday. On Black Friday, banks and the Federal Reserve are open, and direct deposits arrive on time. Deposits scheduled for Thursday, however, may land a day early or a day late, depending on the payer and the bank.

Stock market schedule

Wall Street follows a similar pattern. Banks, the Fed and the stock market are closed on Thanksgiving, and the NYSE and Nasdaq run a shortened session on Black Friday ending at 1 p.m.

Tips for the holiday

Bank customers should take care of important transactions before Wednesday's close if possible. That includes large deposits, wire transfers and bill payments due around the holiday.

Customers should also plan for possible ATM demand in busy shopping areas over the long weekend. For anything unusual, such as a loan closing or a cashier's check, it is best to call the bank ahead of time to confirm its hours.

The next bank holiday after Thanksgiving is Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.