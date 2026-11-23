SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's stock market, one of the world's best performers during the AI boom, is now falling quickly. Investors are worried about AI spending, turmoil at Nvidia and heavy foreign selling.

The benchmark Kospi fell 7.95% last week, its worst weekly drop, as concerns about AI investment and the chip industry led foreign investors to sell heavily.

The worst came Friday. On Nov. 20, the Kospi closed at 4,869.96, down 5.21%, its lowest level in 10 months. The tech-heavy Kosdaq fell 5.71%. Trading curbs called "sidecars" were triggered in both markets.

From record high to steep losses

The fall comes after a huge rally. Between April 2025 and June 2026, the index more than tripled, from about 2,500 to over 9,000, before falling about 44% back to around 5,000 by November. It hit a record close of 9,114.55 on June 22.

By Friday's close, the index was 48.11% below its June 19 peak.

Reason 1: Fear the AI boom is fading

The main driver is doubt about AI spending. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy AI spending won't last and about the outlook for chip companies.

The Kospi is especially exposed. It is heavily weighted toward semiconductors and AI hardware, which makes it sensitive to swings in global AI sentiment. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix make up a large share of the index, and both fell about 6% to 7% on Nov. 20.

Reason 2: Turmoil at Nvidia

The biggest shock came from the world's most important AI chip company. Nvidia announced on Nov. 12 that Jensen Huang had resigned as president and CEO, and named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.

Huang resigned days after reports that he had an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies believe passed information to the Chinese government. Nvidia lost about $600 billion in value after its board announced an investigation into his conduct.

His exit raised "key man" concerns, which led Wall Street to downgrade stocks and investors to sell AI-linked shares. Strong recent earnings from Nvidia didn't calm investors.

Nvidia has tried to reassure investors. "NVIDIA's strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years," Kress said.

The sell-off in the U.S. deepened Friday. The Nasdaq fell 5.28% and the S&P 500 3.70%.

Reason 3: Foreign investors are selling

Foreign institutions sold more than they bought throughout the week, especially major chip stocks. On the worst days, foreign net selling was well over 1 trillion won. Korean retail investors bought at times but couldn't make up for the foreign selling.

Reason 4: Chip export worries

U.S. trade policy added to the pressure. Uncertainty over Nvidia's leadership and U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to China weighed further on sentiment.

Reason 5: Money moved into Anthropic

Even Anthropic's record IPO hurt Korean stocks. Investors sold other AI and chip stocks to buy Anthropic shares, adding pressure on the Kospi's biggest companies. The index rose 1.39% on Nov. 19, the day of the debut, then fell sharply the next day.

Political blame

The plunge has become a political fight. Na Kyung-won, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party, demanded the government "pay back the people's money." "Share prices are hitting bottom, but there is no bottom to the Lee Jae-myung government's irresponsibility," she said.

Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk called for a special counsel investigation. "What we need is a special counsel on stock manipulation, not a special counsel on fabricated indictments," he said.

President Lee visited the exchange after the plunge and reportedly said "the higher the mountain, the deeper the valley."

A regional sell-off

Korea wasn't alone. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell about 5% on Friday, and Taiwan's Taiex fell more than 6% that day and roughly 17% to 18% for the week.

What's next

Pressure may continue. Analysts warn that if the U.S. tech sell-off spreads, big chip stocks such as Samsung and SK Hynix could face more pressure when Korean markets reopen Monday.