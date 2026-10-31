Capital One Down? Customers Report App and Login Problems as Bank Faces Another Wave of Outage Complaints

Capital One customers reported problems accessing the bank's services Friday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, the latest in a string of user-reported disruptions at one of the largest U.S. banks this month.

Reports of trouble with Capital One's app began climbing around 5:05 a.m. Eastern time Friday, based on Downdetector data, and some customers turned to social media to describe issues with the app.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problems, how many customers were affected or whether the issues extended beyond the mobile app to online banking, card transactions or payments.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting status reports from users and other sources, and a spike in reports does not necessarily confirm a widespread system failure. Problems can also stem from individual devices, internet connections or app versions.

A pattern of complaints

Friday's reports follow a series of similar spikes in recent weeks. Outage tracker Instatus logged 19 periods of elevated Capital One complaints over the past 90 days, including two on Thursday.

The largest recent spike came on Oct. 26, when reports peaked at nearly 1,500 per hour and lasted about two hours. Other notable episodes occurred on Oct. 21, Oct. 18 and Sept. 13, when reports topped 1,000 per hour.

Instatus noted that Capital One posted no public statement on its status during any of those episodes.

During the Oct. 26 disruption, Downdetector's outage page showed users reporting trouble with the Capital One app, logins, mobile banking, online banking and funds transfers. App-related problems accounted for 68% of complaints, while login failures made up 14%.

Frustrated customers took to social media and community forums, with many saying they could not view account information or complete everyday banking tasks.

April outage hit debit cards

The bank experienced a more serious disruption in April. On April 24, a technical outage blocked customers from viewing account balances online and left debit cards unusable during the afternoon.

Downdetector reports climbed past 10,000 that afternoon. Users trying to check their accounts were met with an error message reading, "We're having trouble showing that info right now, but we're working on it."

Capital One's customer service account on X acknowledged the disruption that day and told affected users the bank was working to restore access.

Memories of 2025 deposit delays

Capital One customers have endured longer outages before. In January 2025, a multi-day disruption delayed direct deposits, payments and transfers for customers across the country.

The bank blamed a third-party vendor for that outage. Fidelity Information Services, a Jacksonville, Florida-based financial technology company, later said a local power outage had affected a data center critical to various applications.

Capital One said it would cover "all reasonable fees incurred as a result of this incident" once systems were restored. The outage, which coincided with the mid-month pay period, left many customers unable to access their paychecks.

A massive integration underway

The recent complaints come as Capital One works through one of the most complex projects in the banking industry: absorbing Discover Financial Services, which it acquired in 2025.

The bank began moving Discover customers onto its platform in waves this summer, a process expected to wrap up sometime in 2027. Capital One planned to begin converting Discover's existing card portfolio in July, with additional migration waves scheduled for October and January.

Migrating customers must set up new logins on Capital One's website and app, and their old Discover credentials will eventually stop working. Some online account features may be temporarily unavailable during the transition.

Capital One has also been shifting its own cards to the Discover payment network. Since mid-2025, the bank has replaced more than 25 million debit cards with new ones running on Discover's network. Some debit customers complained of glitches and card acceptance problems during that rollout.

"Capital One is undertaking the largest card integration in the payments industry," said Adam Rust, director of financial services at the Consumer Federation of America. He noted the effort involves more than 71 million Discover cards along with debit operations and the Pulse network.

There was no indication Friday that the reported app problems were connected to the Discover migration.

What customers can do

Customers experiencing problems can check Capital One's official social media channels, including its @AskCapitalOne customer service account on X, for updates. The bank has previously directed affected users to its social channels or encouraged them to call if needed.

Consumer experts generally advise customers to avoid repeatedly attempting transactions during an outage, which can lead to duplicate charges, and to keep records of any fees incurred because of service disruptions.

Customers can also try basic troubleshooting steps, such as updating the app, restarting their device or switching between the mobile app and website, to rule out problems on their end.

About Capital One

Based in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers retail banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, auto loans and commercial lending. Customers can review balances and transactions through online banking and mobile apps for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

The bank's reliance on digital channels makes app disruptions especially disruptive. Capital One operates far fewer physical branches than many of its large rivals, steering most customers toward its app and website for everyday banking.

The bank has also faced legal scrutiny over its deposit products. In a lawsuit over its savings accounts, Capital One was accused of keeping longtime customers in a low-interest account while marketing a nearly identical higher-rate product to new customers. A $425 million settlement resolved that case.

As of Friday morning, the scope and duration of the latest problems remained unclear. Customers will be watching for word from Capital One on whether the issues have been resolved and whether any transactions were delayed.

The repeated spikes in user complaints this fall are likely to draw continued attention as the bank pushes millions more Discover cardholders onto its systems in the coming months.