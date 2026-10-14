SAN FRANCISCO — Users of Discord, the popular chat and voice platform, reported problems accessing the service early Wednesday, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which flagged a rise in complaints shortly after midnight Eastern time.

"User reports indicate problems with Discord since 12:25 AM EDT," Downdetector said in a post on X, inviting affected users to share how the disruption was affecting them under the hashtag #DiscordDown.

The cause and scope of the reported problems were not immediately clear. It was not known whether the issues affected messaging, voice chat, logins or the platform's apps and website, or whether they were widespread or limited to certain regions.

It was also not immediately clear whether Discord had acknowledged the problems on its official status page or social media accounts.

Monitoring sites showed normal service before reports began

Third-party monitoring services showed Discord operating normally shortly before the complaints emerged. Outage tracker IsDown last checked Discord's status at 12:20 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday and reported that the service was working normally, with nine user reports over the previous 24 hours.

The rise in reports flagged by Downdetector came minutes later, suggesting the problems began suddenly.

How Downdetector works

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users and flags a potential problem when the number of complaints rises significantly above the normal level for a given service.

A surge in reports indicates that many people are experiencing issues at the same time, but it does not by itself confirm a full outage or show how many users are affected. Reports can reflect a range of issues, from messages failing to send to voice channels dropping or servers failing to load.

Because the disruption began late at night in the United States, the number of reports may not reflect its full extent. Discord has a large international user base, and users in Europe and Asia were in the middle of their morning or afternoon when the complaints began.

A string of recent disruptions

Wednesday's reported problems follow a series of service issues for Discord in recent weeks.

According to outage tracker StatusGator, which monitors Discord's official status page, the service experienced an outage lasting 1 hour and 24 minutes on Sept. 24 and another lasting just over an hour on Aug. 31. The tracker also recorded extended warning periods on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, lasting nearly seven hours and more than four hours, respectively.

Discord's most recent officially reported incident before Wednesday occurred on Oct. 1, when the company reported an elevated rate of errors from its application programming interface, according to IsDown.

Outage-tracking service Pulsetic said Discord's status page reported 20 incidents between July 15 and Oct. 13, with 15 rated major or critical. The median time to resolve those incidents was about one hour.

A massive user base

Discord, launched as a chat service for gamers, has expanded into a broader communications platform used by communities ranging from study groups and hobbyists to businesses and online creators. The service offers text messaging, voice and video calls, and community spaces known as servers.

The platform has about 200 million monthly active users and, as of July 2026, ranked as the 46th most visited website in the world, according to web analytics firm Similarweb.

Because so many communities rely on Discord for daily communication, even brief disruptions can quickly generate a wave of complaints on social media and outage-tracking sites.

Possible causes

Without confirmation from Discord, the cause of the reported problems is unknown.

Disruptions to large online platforms can stem from software updates, server or database problems, network routing issues or failures at cloud computing and internet infrastructure providers. In recent years, outages at major cloud providers have taken down many unrelated websites and apps at the same time.

It was not immediately clear whether other online services were experiencing similar problems early Wednesday.

What users can do

Users experiencing problems can take several steps to determine whether the issue is on their end or part of a broader disruption.

Checking Discord's official status page can show whether the company has identified an incident. Users can also try switching between the desktop app, mobile app and web browser version of the service, or switching from Wi-Fi to cellular data, to see whether the problem persists.

Restarting the app or clearing its cache may resolve some local issues. However, if a wider outage is underway, repeatedly restarting or reinstalling the app is unlikely to help, and service typically returns once the underlying problem is fixed.

Users can also check Downdetector or social media posts using the #DiscordDown hashtag to see whether others are reporting the same problems.

Developing story

It was not immediately known how long the reported disruption would last or how many users were affected. Discord typically posts updates on its status page during confirmed incidents, including when an issue has been identified and resolved.

This is a developing story and may be updated.