NEW YORK — Users reported problems accessing Fox News on Tuesday morning, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which flagged a rise in complaints about the service shortly before 11 a.m. Eastern time.

"User reports indicate problems with Fox News since 10:50 AM EDT," Downdetector said in a post on X, asking affected users to share how the disruption was affecting them under the hashtag #FoxNewsDown.

The cause and scope of the reported problems were not immediately clear. It was not known whether the complaints involved the Fox News website, its mobile app, its streaming services or the television broadcast, or whether the issues were widespread or limited to certain regions or providers.

Fox News had not publicly acknowledged any disruption or commented on the reports at the time of publication.

What Downdetector shows

Downdetector tracks service disruptions based on reports submitted by users and flags a potential problem when the number of complaints rises significantly above the typical baseline for a given service.

A spike in reports signals that a number of people are experiencing issues at the same time, but it does not by itself confirm a full outage. User reports can reflect a range of problems, from a website failing to load to an app crashing or a live video stream freezing.

The figures also capture only people who choose to file reports, so the number of complaints does not necessarily reflect the total number of affected users.

Downdetector's post on X came early in the disruption. It was not immediately known how many reports had been logged or how quickly they were rising.

Possible causes

Without confirmation from Fox News, it is not known what triggered the reported problems.

Disruptions to major news websites and apps can stem from a variety of causes, including technical failures, server overloads during periods of heavy traffic, problems with content delivery networks or issues with third-party services that websites rely on to load pages and video.

Problems with a television channel, by contrast, are often tied to individual cable, satellite or streaming providers rather than the network itself. In those cases, viewers on one platform may lose service while others are unaffected.

Large-scale outages at cloud computing and internet infrastructure providers have in recent years taken down many unrelated websites and apps at the same time. It was not clear Tuesday whether other services were experiencing similar problems.

Previous reported disruptions

Fox News has faced occasional user-reported disruptions in the past. Outage-tracking site IsDown recorded a possible outage indicated by user reports on March 9, which lasted about 40 minutes and was never acknowledged by the company.

User reports collected by the site have also described problems such as video freezing, choppy audio and broadcast interruptions on the Fox News channel.

Most such incidents have been brief and resolved without public explanation.

About Fox News

Fox News, owned by Fox Corp., is one of the most-watched cable news networks in the United States. Its digital operations include the foxnews.com website, mobile apps and streaming services that offer live and on-demand video.

The network draws heavy traffic during major news events, and any interruption can affect a large audience. Tuesday's reported problems come during a busy news period, including the start of corporate earnings season on Wall Street and continued coverage of the upcoming midterm elections.

What users can do

Users experiencing problems can take several steps to determine whether the issue is on their end or part of a wider disruption.

They can try accessing Fox News on a different device or network, such as switching from Wi-Fi to cellular data. Refreshing the page, clearing the browser cache or restarting the app may resolve some loading issues.

Television viewers who lose the Fox News channel may want to check whether other channels are working and contact their cable, satellite or streaming provider to ask whether there is a known problem in their area.

Checking Downdetector or social media posts using the #FoxNewsDown hashtag can also help users see whether others are reporting the same issue.

If a broader outage is underway, repeatedly reloading pages or reinstalling apps is unlikely to help, and service typically returns once the underlying problem is fixed.

Developing story

It was not immediately known how long the reported disruption would last or how many users were affected.

Further details, including any statement from Fox News about the cause of the problems, are expected as the situation develops. Users seeking updates should monitor Fox News' official social media accounts and outage-tracking services.

This is a developing story and may be updated.