Astound Down? Internet Down for Customers as Downdetector Reports Spike, Illinois Suburbs Affected

Customers of Astound Broadband reported widespread internet problems Monday morning, with outage-tracking services logging a surge of complaints that began shortly after 9 a.m. Eastern time and appeared concentrated in parts of suburban Chicago.

Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions based on user-submitted reports, flagged the issue on social media. "User reports indicate problems with Astound since 9:31 AM EDT," the site posted on X, asking affected users to share how the disruption was affecting them under the hashtag #AstoundDown.

As of late Monday morning, Astound had not publicly confirmed a service-wide outage, and the cause and full scope of the disruption remained unclear. The company did not immediately provide an estimated time for restoration.

What customers are reporting

Most complaints involve home internet access. According to Downdetector figures, 73% of reports concern broadband internet, while 23% relate to Wi-Fi and 2% involve fixed wireless internet.

Customers posting on the tracking site described connections dropping repeatedly and having to restart their modems or routers to get back online. One user complained of paying more than $100 a month for internet service while repeatedly losing connection for over an hour at a time. Another said Astound's status page showed no problems even though their television displayed a message saying the company was aware of a signal issue.

The percentages reflect reported problems and do not necessarily indicate the total number of affected Astound customers. Downdetector's system flags a possible outage when the number of reports rises well above the normal baseline for a given service, so a spike signals a pattern of complaints rather than a confirmed network failure.

Illinois suburbs among hardest hit

A separate outage tracker, GeoBlackout, showed a disruption in progress since 9:05 a.m. in Naperville and Glen Ellyn, two western suburbs of Chicago, with 42 reports tied to landline internet service. The same tracker categorized the disruption as critical, with landline internet making up 85% of reports.

Astound operates in the Chicago area under the former RCN network, one of several regional cable brands the company has absorbed over the years.

It was not clear Monday whether the Illinois reports were linked to problems elsewhere in Astound's footprint or reflected a localized failure. The available figures do not establish whether the reports stem from a widespread outage or separate local connectivity problems.

Monday's disruption follows another recent incident in the same region. On Sept. 24, an outage affecting Des Plaines, Arlington Heights and Schaumburg lasted 1 hour and 17 minutes and generated 29 reports, according to GeoBlackout. The tracker lists a median duration of 2 hours and 13 minutes for major Astound outages.

A multistate provider in the middle of a merger

Astound, owned by private investment firm Stonepeak, groups the former RCN, Grande, Wave, enTouch and Digital West networks and serves more than 1 million customers in eight states and the Washington, D.C., area. The company provides broadband internet, television and phone service, along with Astound Mobile, which resells a national 5G network.

The company is in the middle of a major corporate transition. On March 12, 2026, Astound announced it would merge with GFiber, the fiber-internet business formerly known as Google Fiber, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2026.

Outage reports for Astound have historically come from a wide range of markets. Recent complaints logged by tracking sites have come from cities including Austin, Chicago, Bellevue, Seattle, Indianapolis, Houston, Tacoma and San Antonio, reflecting the company's patchwork of regional systems in Texas, the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest and the Northeast.

History of disruptions

Monday's problems are not the first time Astound customers have faced significant service interruptions.

In October 2023, Astound Broadband had an outage that lasted most of a Wednesday afternoon and evening, drawing local news coverage in West Texas.

During a disruption in Pennsylvania last year, the company posted brief updates throughout the day, telling customers it was aware of a service disruption affecting a select group of customers and was working to restore connectivity as quickly as possible. An automated message at the time said the company hoped to have the problem fixed by that evening.

In past incidents, Astound has typically communicated through its customer support accounts on social media and through automated messages on customer television and phone systems, rather than through formal press statements.

What affected customers can do

Customers experiencing problems can check whether the connection is down on multiple devices before assuming a network outage. If every connected device loses access at once, the issue may involve the router, the local line or the provider's network rather than a single device.

Restarting a modem or router can resolve some connection problems, but repeated resets are unlikely to help if the disruption stems from a broader network failure. Customers can check Astound's official service updates or contact customer support for information about conditions in their area.

Those who lose service for an extended period may also want to ask about bill credits. Many internet providers offer credits for prolonged outages, though policies vary and customers typically need to request them directly.

Growing reliance on home internet

Outages at regional broadband providers can have outsized effects as more households depend on a single home connection for work, school, streaming and phone service. A Monday morning disruption hits as many remote workers are logging on for the start of the week, and many customers who bundle internet with Astound's television or phone service may lose multiple services at once.

Downdetector data reflects only the users who choose to file reports, meaning the actual number of affected customers could be higher or lower than the complaint counts suggest. Reports often spike early in a disruption and taper off once service is restored or customers find alternatives such as mobile hotspots.

It was not immediately known what caused Monday's disruption, whether it was related to equipment failures, fiber cuts, maintenance work or another issue, or how many customers were affected across Astound's service areas.

Astound customers seeking updates should monitor the company's official support channels for information on restoration times and any confirmed cause of the outage.