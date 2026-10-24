NEW YORK — Users of ADP, the payroll company that pays about 1 in 6 American workers, reported problems reaching its services Friday morning. Complaints spread across outage-tracking sites shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions from user reports, posted on X that problems began at 9:56 a.m. EDT.

"User reports indicate problems with ADP since 9:56 AM EDT," the site said, asking users how they were affected and tagging the post #AdpDown.

StatusGator, a separate outage monitor, flagged a possible ADP outage Friday. It described the issue as connectivity problems affecting ADP time clocks and access to its applications. The site logged dozens of user reports over the previous 24 hours. The most common complaints were error messages, sign-in failures, servers not responding and connection problems.

ADP had not publicly acknowledged a disruption or given a cause as of Friday morning. The company does not run a public status page, according to StatusGator. The extent of the problem, including how many users or which products were affected, could not be independently confirmed.

Why it matters

Even short outages at ADP can have wide effects. The Roseland, New Jersey-based company says it serves more than 1.1 million clients in over 140 countries and territories. It pays more than 42 million workers worldwide, including over 26 million in the United States, according to its most recent annual report.

Many workers use ADP's tools daily, not just on payday. Employees clock in and out with ADP time clocks and mobile apps, check pay stubs and tax forms, and request time off. Employers use its software to run payroll, manage benefits and file payroll taxes.

Disruptions to time-tracking systems are especially frustrating for hourly workers. If a clock or app cannot record a shift, employees and managers may have to log hours by hand and correct timecards later. Friday is also a common payday, which tends to raise traffic as workers check whether deposits have arrived.

There was no indication Friday that direct deposits or scheduled payroll runs were affected. Reports centered on logging in and reaching the company's applications.

Recent string of problems

Friday's reports follow a series of service interruptions this year logged by StatusGator, which tracks outages from user reports and its own monitoring. ADP has not officially confirmed any of them.

The tracker recorded 10 ADP disruptions between July 7 and Oct. 21. They included:

July 9: A major outage of nearly three hours affecting MyADP, the RUN payroll platform for small businesses and the Vantage platform for large employers in the U.S. and Canada. Users reported server errors.

A major outage of nearly three hours affecting MyADP, the RUN payroll platform for small businesses and the Vantage platform for large employers in the U.S. and Canada. Users reported server errors. July 10: A disruption of more than an hour and a half in which paychecks, pay stubs and pay details did not appear in ADP's web and mobile apps.

A disruption of more than an hour and a half in which paychecks, pay stubs and pay details did not appear in ADP's web and mobile apps. Sept. 19: A roughly 47-minute outage in which server errors blocked users from logging in and reaching payroll and time-tracking features across the U.S.

A roughly 47-minute outage in which server errors blocked users from logging in and reaching payroll and time-tracking features across the U.S. Oct. 21: A minor problem in which an ADP payment page failed to load, preventing some users from completing payments.

Most of the disruptions recorded this year were resolved within an hour or two.

What users are seeing

Reports Friday matched the patterns seen in earlier incidents. Users described login pages that would not load, error messages after signing in, and time clocks that could not connect to ADP's systems.

Outage trackers rely on users submitting reports and on spikes in searches and social media posts, so their counts reflect only a fraction of people affected. A surge in reports does not always mean a full shutdown. Some problems hit only certain products, regions or login methods.

ADP offers several products that run on separate platforms, including:

MyADP , the employee portal and app

, the employee portal and app RUN Powered by ADP , for small businesses

, for small businesses ADP Workforce Now , for midsize companies

, for midsize companies ADP Vantage HCM, for large employers

Users on one platform may not see problems that hit another.

What workers and employers can do

During payroll system outages, employment experts generally advise workers to keep their own records of hours worked, such as start and end times, if they cannot clock in. That makes it easier to correct timecards once systems return.

Employers that use ADP time clocks often have backup procedures, such as paper timesheets or manager approvals, for times when devices cannot connect. Payroll administrators facing a deadline are usually told to contact their ADP service representative directly rather than wait for systems to come back.

Workers worried about a paycheck should generally check with their bank before assuming a deposit is missing. Payroll files are often sent to banks days before payday, so a problem with an online portal does not necessarily mean pay is delayed.

A heavily relied-on system

ADP is one of the largest providers of payroll and human resources software in the world. It is also widely watched on Wall Street for its monthly National Employment Report, which estimates private-sector hiring in the U.S. using payroll data from its clients.

Because so many businesses depend on a few large payroll providers, outages at those companies can ripple across many industries at once, from restaurants and retailers to hospitals and offices.

It was not immediately clear Friday morning how long the disruption would last or whether ADP would issue a statement. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.