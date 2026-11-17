Zelle Down? Users Report Payment and Transfer Problems on Monday as Glitches Hit Popular Bank Payments Network

Users across the United States reported problems with Zelle on Monday, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. The reports added to a string of complaints about the bank-run payment network in recent days.

People reported trouble sending and receiving money, payments that would not go through and errors when trying to use Zelle through their banking apps.

The cause and scale of the problems were not immediately clear. Neither Zelle nor its operator, Early Warning Services, had publicly acknowledged an outage at the time of writing.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users. It does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem, and spikes in reports can sometimes reflect issues at individual banks rather than the Zelle network itself.

Mixed signals from trackers

Outage monitoring sites gave mixed readings on Monday. Some showed Zelle operating normally, while the monitoring service Instatus flagged the network as experiencing problems based on user reports.

Instatus also recorded a spike in reports on Sunday, with complaints peaking at roughly 900 an hour and lasting about three hours. It recorded several smaller spikes earlier in November, none of which drew a public update from Zelle.

Zelle does not run a public status page, which can make it hard for customers to tell whether a problem is widespread or limited to their own bank.

How Zelle works

Zelle is a payments network that lets people send money directly between bank accounts, usually within minutes. It is built into the mobile apps and websites of more than 1,700 banks and credit unions.

The network is operated by Early Warning Services, a company co-owned by seven major banks: Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Truist, U.S. Bank, PNC and Capital One.

Zelle shut down its standalone app in April 2025. Since then, customers have had to use Zelle through their bank's own app or website.

That setup means problems can come from different sources. An issue with a single bank's app, login system or payment processor can stop customers from using Zelle even if the network itself is working.

Past disruptions

Zelle users have experienced disruptions before, often tied to individual banks or the technology providers they rely on.

In one earlier incident, Bank of America customers faced delays in Zelle transactions for much of a day before the problem was resolved. Users on Downdetector reported missing funds and unexpected negative balances. The bank declined to say what caused that disruption.

In May 2025, a problem at payment processor Fiserv caused delays for some users of banks that rely on its services.

What users can try

People having trouble with Zelle can take several steps to find out where the problem lies.

Customers should first check their bank's app or website for any service alerts, since many banks post notices when payments are delayed. Logging out and back in, updating the banking app and restarting the phone can also help with local glitches.

It is also worth confirming that the recipient is enrolled in Zelle with the correct email address or phone number. Errors saying a recipient is not registered are often caused by enrollment issues rather than outages.

Users who see a payment marked as sent but not received should avoid sending it again right away, since that could result in a duplicate payment once the system recovers. Instead, they should check their transaction history and contact their bank if the money does not arrive.

Fraud warning

Consumer advocates often warn that outages and glitches can be exploited by scammers. Fraudsters may pose as bank or Zelle support staff and contact customers claiming to help fix a payment problem.

Zelle and banks generally advise customers never to share login details or one-time passcodes with anyone who contacts them unexpectedly. People with concerns should contact their bank directly using the phone number on the back of their card or on the bank's official website.

Zelle payments typically move quickly and can be hard to reverse once sent, which makes caution especially important.

Scrutiny of the network

Zelle has faced scrutiny over fraud in recent years. In December 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued Early Warning Services and three of its bank owners, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. The agency alleged they failed to protect consumers from widespread fraud on the network.

The CFPB later dropped that lawsuit after the Trump administration took office.

Monday's reports

It was not immediately clear whether Monday's reports reflected a problem with Zelle's core network, issues at one or more banks or scattered local problems.

The reports come during a busy stretch for digital payments ahead of the holiday shopping season, when many people use Zelle to split bills, pay for goods and send money to family and friends.

Customers can check their bank's official website and social media accounts for updates. Zelle also responds to customer questions on its official social media accounts.