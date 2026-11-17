Some Microsoft 365 users reported problems on Monday as the workweek began, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. The reports came just days after a global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft workplace tools for more than 24 hours.

Users in the United States reported fresh issues with Exchange, logging in and Excel, even after Microsoft said last week's major outage had been resolved. The reports did not establish a confirmed new nationwide outage.

Microsoft had not acknowledged a new incident at the time of writing. Services that track Microsoft's official status feed showed Microsoft 365 as operational early Monday.

Downdetector collects reports submitted by users and does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem.

What Microsoft 365 includes

Microsoft 365, formerly known as Office 365, is a subscription service that gives users access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams across devices. It also includes business services such as SharePoint and OneDrive.

The service is used by millions of businesses, schools and government agencies worldwide. Problems with it can stop people from reading email, joining meetings or opening shared files.

A two-day disruption last week

Monday's reports follow one of the largest outages in Microsoft's recent history.

Problems with Exchange Online began at around 11:17 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 12, according to Microsoft's incident reports, followed by a broader Microsoft 365 outage at 1:26 p.m.

Services affected included Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Defender XDR, Intune, Planner and To Do. Teams had problems mostly with calendar and meeting scheduling features, and some Copilot users could not access their chats.

The outage spread from North America to 74 countries and territories within an hour, according to Downdetector reports. Governments, courts, health care providers, police departments and financial institutions reported disruptions.

Email inboxes began to recover on Friday, with some users receiving a stream of delayed messages. Microsoft said email queues were approaching normal levels but warned of possible intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as service recovered.

Cause and apology

Microsoft said the outage was caused by a technical issue introduced during a network-capacity upgrade.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously," the company said.

Microsoft said the outage was not a cyberattack and was not caused by AI tools. "This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents," the company said.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents, and Platform, said the company was reviewing the incident. "Our teams are reviewing what happened and how we can prevent similar issues going forward," he said.

Affected business customers can request service credits for the interruption.

What users can do

People having trouble with Microsoft 365 can first check whether the problem is on their end. Common steps include signing out and back in, restarting the app or device and trying the web version of Outlook or other apps in a private browser window.

Business users should check the Microsoft 365 admin center. Problems affecting a single organization may show up there before or instead of on Microsoft's public status page.

If problems persist across many users and services, a wider outage is more likely. In that case, users can follow Microsoft's official service health accounts on social media for updates.

Reliability questions

The new complaints, coming so soon after last week's disruption, are likely to add to concerns about the reliability of cloud services that much of the global workforce depends on.

Last week's outage showed how a single technical failure can ripple across email, meetings, file sharing and AI tools at once. With people returning to work Monday, even minor issues are drawing close attention.

It is not yet clear whether Monday's reports reflect lingering effects of last week's outage, isolated problems or a new issue. Microsoft had not commented on them at the time of writing.