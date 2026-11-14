Alice Huang Tied to China Spy Agency's Secret Chip Team Run by Security Chief, Taiwan Paper Says as FBI Probes

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Alice Huang, the businesswoman whose affair with Jensen Huang preceded his resignation as Nvidia's chief executive, was part of a semiconductor unit inside China's main intelligence agency, a Taiwanese newspaper has reported, citing U.S. sources.

The Liberty Times reported this week that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, belonged to a "Chip Team" inside China's Ministry of State Security. It said U.S. officials believe she took orders directly from Chen Yixin, the head of the ministry.

The claims have not been independently verified. U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed them, and the Justice Department said Thursday it has reached no conclusion on whether Alice Huang is a spy. China has denied the allegations.

An alleged AI task force

According to the Liberty Times, the general office of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee set up a dedicated task force to gain an edge over the United States in the race for artificial intelligence.

The paper said several bodies joined the effort, including the party's Central Science and Technology Commission, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Commerce Ministry, the Ministry of State Security, the United Front Work Department and units linked to the People's Liberation Army.

The paper said the group's activities included stirring up public opposition to data center construction in the United States, lobbying to loosen U.S. chip export controls, getting into supply chains not linked to China, and fuelling divisions within American society.

The Ministry of State Security set up an internal "Chip Team" within that effort, and Alice Huang was a member, the paper reported.

Alleged mission: shell companies and influence

The Liberty Times alleged that Alice Huang's main tasks were to set up shell companies in third countries to obtain advanced chips and high-performance servers, and to get close to Jensen Huang so she could press him to push for looser U.S. export controls on chip sales to China.

The paper also alleged that several other women carry out similar work for the ministry inside major U.S. technology companies. It said they aim to counter U.S. export controls and get into supply chains and policymaking systems in the United States and elsewhere.

In a commentary, the newspaper called the alleged campaign the threat the democratic world should most guard against. It said it shows such infiltration has already come close.

The Liberty Times is a major Taiwanese daily that Newsweek describes as close to Taiwan's government.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Ministry of State Security recruited Alice Huang to gather information on Jensen Huang and to influence his thinking on AI chip sales to China.

Justice Department: 'no conclusions reached'

U.S. officials have been careful in public about Alice Huang's alleged role.

At a news conference Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche said "of course" the FBI was investigating reports that she worked for the Chinese government. But he said the department had not reached a judgment.

"There's no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice or by me or by Director Patel around who she is or is not," Blanche said, referring to FBI Director Kash Patel.

President Donald Trump, asked in an interview released later Thursday whether Jensen Huang should have resigned, again said it had not been determined whether Alice Huang was a spy.

Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence consider the description of Alice Huang as a Chinese spy overstated, according to reports.

Beijing has denied that Alice Huang is a spy and has called the allegations "purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China."

Alice Huang does not appear to have commented publicly.

Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang is a Chinese citizen originally from Hunan province. She earned a master's degree at Hong Kong Baptist University and later became a Hong Kong permanent resident. She worked in HSBC's private banking business and at CITIC Securities before taking control of Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company that bought chips from Nvidia, in 2023.

She and Jensen Huang are not related.

The U.S. Justice and Commerce departments began investigating Megaspeed in 2024, amid concerns that foreign shell companies were diverting restricted chips to China. U.S. media have reported allegations that Alice Huang used her relationship with Jensen Huang to help at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia AI chips reach Chinese companies indirectly.

Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said Thursday that Alice Huang left the city-state in February and has been barred from re-entering after an investigation into possible offences. Taiwan and Malaysia, where companies linked to her operated, have said they will join U.S. investigators, according to South Korean media.

From affair to resignation

The scandal broke into the open on Nov. 8, when Jensen Huang admitted in a message to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He did not name the woman.

"I owe my family and all of you an apology," he wrote. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Nvidia announced his resignation Thursday, ending his 33 years at the company he co-founded. The company did not give a reason. Reports of relationships with two Nvidia employees followed. Jensen Huang has not publicly confirmed those reports.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO.

The case has drawn growing attention in Washington. Lawmakers have raised concerns about whether Jensen Huang's ties to Alice Huang affected U.S. national security, given his support for allowing Nvidia to sell advanced AI chips to China. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is set to testify before Congress on the matter, according to South Korean media.

Who is Chen Yixin?

Chen, a longtime aide to Chinese President Xi Jinping from Xi's years in Zhejiang province, has led the Ministry of State Security since late 2022. Under his leadership, the ministry has taken a more public profile, including opening a social media account in 2023 that publishes material based on real espionage cases.

In September, Chen wrote that "hostile forces and individuals with ulterior motives" were using artificial intelligence against China.

Investigations in the United States, Singapore and elsewhere continue. No charges have been announced against Alice Huang or anyone else in connection with the case.