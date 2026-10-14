WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders has criticized billionaire Elon Musk over his reported $366 million in spending to support Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections, accusing the world's richest person of using his fortune to shape American politics.

The Vermont independent made the comments in a post on X on Monday, linking Musk's political spending to the growth of his wealth since President Donald Trump's election victory.

"Elon Musk spent $290 million to elect Trump. It paid off," Sanders wrote.

Sanders said that since the 2024 election, Musk had grown "$696 billion richer & became the world's 1st trillionaire," and that Musk was now spending to keep Republicans in control of Congress. He ended the post with: "STOP MUSK. STOP OLIGARCHY."

It was not immediately clear whether Musk had responded to Sanders' post.

The spending at issue

Sanders' comments followed reports that Musk has spent roughly $366 million during the 2026 election cycle, including $276 million since July, to help Republicans retain control of the House and Senate. The figures were first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by a spokesman for America PAC, the political committee Musk founded.

The spending makes Musk the largest known individual donor of the current cycle, which began Jan. 1, 2025.

Of the $276 million contributed in the third quarter, $158 million went to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates that is aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. Musk gave $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which supports House Republicans and is aligned with House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, and $76 million to America PAC.

He also gave $10 million to the Lone Star Liberty PAC, which supports Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, $10 million to the Republican Governors Association and $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Musk spent roughly $290 million during the previous election cycle, much of it supporting Trump's 2024 campaign.

America PAC's position

Musk's political committee has defended the spending as necessary for Republicans to compete in a challenging political environment.

America PAC spokesman Andrew Romeo said the contributions have helped Republicans communicate with voters. "These robust investments have allowed the GOP apparatus to get its message out," Romeo said, adding that the spending gives Republicans a chance to defy historical trends.

The party that holds the White House has traditionally lost seats in Congress during midterm elections.

Democratic criticism

Democratic groups have also criticized the spending. Lauren French, a spokesperson for Senate Majority PAC, the main super PAC supporting Democratic Senate candidates, said, "Republicans are hoping to buy these elections."

Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, has made the influence of billionaires on American politics a central theme of his political career. In 2025, he led a nationwide "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, holding rallies in which he criticized the role of wealthy donors, including Musk, in elections and government.

Broader debate over campaign finance

Sanders' remarks touch on a long-running national debate over the role of money in politics.

Under current law, super PACs may raise and spend unlimited amounts of money from individuals, corporations and unions, as long as they do not coordinate directly with candidates' campaigns. The system took shape after the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision and related rulings.

Supporters of the current system argue that political spending is a form of protected free speech and that donors from across the political spectrum use super PACs to promote their views. Large donors have supported both Democratic and Republican causes in recent election cycles.

Critics argue that the system gives wealthy individuals disproportionate influence over elections and policymaking, and have called for stricter limits on political spending and greater disclosure requirements.

Some of Musk's contributions have gone to groups that are not required to disclose their donors, according to the Times report, which was confirmed by an America PAC spokesman. The amounts of those contributions have not been made public.

Musk's political role

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, became one of the most prominent political donors in the 2024 election and later served in a high-profile role in the Trump administration.

He had previously suggested he might reduce his political spending for the midterms before returning with large contributions. He also authorized America PAC to spend $100 million to $120 million on a field program aimed at turning out conservative voters.

Separately, Musk drew attention last week over comments about India. In an Oct. 7 post on X, he alleged that influential business figures were trying to protect their market positions by preventing his satellite internet service, Starlink, from entering the Indian market.

Stakes in November

The midterm elections on Nov. 3 will determine control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans currently hold majorities in the House and Senate.

Issues expected to shape the outcome include the cost of living and the president's approval ratings. Both parties and their allied groups are expected to increase spending on advertising and voter turnout efforts in the final weeks of the campaign.

Campaign finance reports due before Election Day will provide updated figures on contributions from Musk and other major donors on both sides.