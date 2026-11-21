SHENZHEN, China — President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first-ever three-way meeting on Thursday. They left with a joint "peace declaration" but no breakthroughs on the wars in Ukraine or Iran.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, was the first between the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers in that format. Here are 10 things to know about what happened and what it means.

1. A historic first, held behind closed doors

The three leaders met for about an hour and a half at Kylin Villa, a garden resort in Shenzhen. Trump also held separate one-on-one meetings with Xi and Putin before the three-way session, referring to both as friends.

"No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement," Trump said as the meeting began, according to Reuters. Journalists were then sent out of the room.

2. They issued a four-point 'Declaration toward Peace'

After the meeting, Chinese state media and the Kremlin released a joint statement titled the "Declaration toward Peace." The White House later confirmed its contents.

The four points cover reforming the United Nations, keeping global energy supplies stable, upholding the immunity of state officials from international courts, and reducing the risk of nuclear war.

3. A pledge that nuclear war cannot be won

The leaders reaffirmed that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it should never be fought. The Kremlin said the three countries would continue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation.

However, the declaration set no date for formal talks and made no commitment to cut their arsenals. The United States and Russia together hold well over 5,000 nuclear warheads, while China has about 600. The New START treaty, the last major arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow, lapsed in February.

4. A push to boost oil and gas production

The three leaders committed to increasing oil and gas production for the benefit of all countries. The pledge comes as the war with Iran and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continue to unsettle energy markets.

5. A shared criticism of the International Criminal Court

The declaration said the International Criminal Court and similar bodies should not abuse their powers. It also stressed the importance of state consent and respect for the immunity of state officials.

None of the three countries is a member of the court. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023 over the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine, which Russia denies.

6. Ukraine and Iran were left out

The declaration made no mention of the wars in Ukraine or Iran, even though Trump had promoted the meeting as a chance to make progress on both.

Putin ruled out direct negotiations with Ukraine after a Ukrainian strike on the Kerch Bridge in Russian-held Crimea. "We will not negotiate after the attacks on the Crimean bridge," Putin said, according to CBS News. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not part of the meeting.

Trump said Xi agreed with him that energy must flow through the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon. Xi did not mention Iran directly in his public remarks.

7. The three leaders framed it very differently

Xi stressed stability between major powers. "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace," he said before the talks, according to Alhurra.

Putin pointed to the countries' shared history, calling them "victors in World War II" who share responsibility for international peace, according to Daily Sabah.

Trump called the meeting historic and, in a phone call with NBC, rated it a 12 out of 10.

8. Trade and tech tensions remain

Trump said he spoke with Xi for two hours on Wednesday, mainly about trade and tariffs, and said he would ask China to do more for American farmers. Xi said relations were stable and had improved.

No new trade deal was announced. A tariff truce between the two countries is set to expire on Jan. 10, 2027.

U.S. concerns about advanced AI chips reaching China also hang over the relationship. Trump said Xi called former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang "brilliant" during their talks, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said Huang did not come up.

9. Critics called it a photo op

Democrats sharply criticized the meeting and Trump's warm words for both leaders. "Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, according to AFP. Sen. Tim Kaine said Putin "is not a friend."

Some analysts had predicted little beyond symbolism. Scott Lucas of University College Dublin said before the meeting that Trump was there largely "for the photo opportunity," Al Jazeera reported.

The White House and Trump's supporters argued that direct engagement among the world's major powers is necessary to reduce the risk of conflict, and that traditional diplomacy had failed to end the wars.

10. What it means

Analysts say the meeting gave each leader something. Xi hosted an unprecedented summit and was seen as an equal of the U.S. and Russian presidents. Putin gained a high-profile platform alongside the U.S. president despite Western sanctions over Ukraine. Trump secured a signed declaration and a pledge to keep talking about nuclear risks.

But the absence of concrete steps on Ukraine, Iran, arms control or trade means the meeting's lasting impact remains uncertain. Many observers say the real test will be whether the promised talks on nuclear risks actually take place, and whether the three countries can turn the declaration's broad language into action.