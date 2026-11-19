Prince Harry says he is ready to serve in Britain's armed forces again if needed. He warned that the threat posed by Russia means "we should all be nervous" and that former service members should be prepared to return.

The Duke of Sussex made the remarks in an interview with The Telegraph's "Ukraine: The Latest" podcast, recorded during an unannounced visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The newspaper described it as his first major interview with a British media organization since he returned to the U.K.

"If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel," Harry said.

'We should be prepared'

Asked whether he was worried about the current geopolitical situation, the 42-year-old royal did not play down the risk.

"I think we should all be nervous, absolutely," he said. "And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again."

Harry also suggested Britain has effectively been in conflict with Russia for about a decade, even without open fighting. "Just because there's not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, it doesn't mean that we're not at war," he said.

He said Europe had "woken up to the threat" from Moscow. But he named his "biggest concern" as the risk that the continent could "turn on itself."

His comments come as NATO leaders grow more worried about a possible wider conflict. In September, Western intelligence chiefs warned that Russia could be preparing for an attack in "months, not years," The Telegraph reported. The British government has also advised households to keep emergency supplies such as tinned food and water.

Britain keeps a strategic reserve of about 95,000 former regular and reserve personnel who can be recalled in a crisis. Some are expected to be mobilized next year for a major Ministry of Defence exercise testing the country's readiness for war.

A decade in uniform

Harry served 10 years in the British Army and completed two tours of Afghanistan, the second as an Apache attack helicopter pilot. He left the military in 2015.

He told the podcast there was "a lot that we can learn from Ukraine," adding that he believed "the whole world can learn from Ukraine."

Veiled criticism of Trump

Harry did not name U.S. President Donald Trump, but he criticized Washington's approach to the war.

"I think there's been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group – or in this case an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently," he said.

Referring to this month's U.S. midterm elections, after which The Telegraph reported Democrats will take control of both chambers of Congress in January, Harry said: "As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that."

"Europe has a united front, and it would be fantastic to have more American support for that as well," he added.

The comments are likely to draw attention given the strained relationship between Harry and Trump. When the duke and his wife, Meghan, moved back from California in August, Trump said he was "glad" the couple had left the United States, according to The Telegraph.

'Exit strategy' for Russia

Drawing on his four trips to Ukraine and regular briefings from political and military contacts, Harry said he believes Ukraine is winning the war. "There needs to be some form of exit strategy for Russia," he added.

He warned against complacency, saying now is the time to "double our support" for Kyiv rather than pull back.

He took a similar message to wounded troops during the weekend trip. At the Superhumans Centre, a Lviv clinic that treats and rehabilitates injured soldiers, Harry told veterans and Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko: "You're going to win the war and then you're going to be set up for success."

It was Harry's fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. He attended trials for Ukraine's team at the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England. Harry founded the Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members in 2014.

New veterans project planned

The Telegraph reported that Harry plans to announce a new global project in the new year, which he will lead, aimed at helping military veterans find work.

He said the effort is meant to change how veterans are seen, as "pure talent" rather than through a lens of "pity and sympathy."

"When they take their uniform off, so much of their experience and expertise and training just doesn't get carried forward," he said. "So much of what these guys have been through and who they've been trained to be is underpriced and undervalued, and that needs to change."

Social media 'stoking a fire'

Harry also accused social media platforms of helping spread misinformation and propaganda about the war. He said platforms and "very powerful players across the world, specifically in America" were "stoking a fire, which is incredibly dangerous" instead of helping contain the chaos.

"Some people are incentivised for that, and that does worry me," he said.

Harry and Meghan have campaigned against online harms through their Archewell Foundation, which set up a support network for parents of children affected by social media.

The duke also spoke about the value of service for young people. He said it does not have to mean military deployment overseas, but that its principles and values "set you up for life."

The full video interview is scheduled to be released on The Telegraph's "Ukraine: The Latest" YouTube channel.