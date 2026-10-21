Prince Harry Says British School for Archie and Lilibet 'Meant a Lot' as He Seeks Reconciliation With Royals

LONDON — Prince Harry says the chance to enroll his children in British schools was a key reason for his family's return to the United Kingdom. In a new interview, he also says reconciling with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, remains his top priority.

In an interview with GQ magazine, recorded in late September and published this month, the Duke of Sussex, 42, discussed his decision to move back to Britain with his wife, Meghan, and their children after years of living in California.

'It has meant a lot to me'

Asked why the family returned, Harry pointed to the opportunities the move offered his children, 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet.

"Opportunities for the family," he said. "Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn't know how important it was to me."

Harry said he had long hoped to give his children a British education.

"I always thought it was going to be something that I would try and do or that we would try and do, but now they've been in school for two weeks," he said.

Harry stressed that he was not criticizing schools in the United States, but said he wanted his children to experience life in the country where he grew up.

Hopes for reconciliation

Harry also addressed his strained relationships with his father and brother, which have been the subject of intense public attention since he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

"With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile," he told GQ.

He acknowledged that family wounds can be lasting, saying "scars stick around forever." But he said he wanted to encourage people to let go of the past, adding that there is "enough drama in the world" without continuing family disputes.

Spokesperson denies swipe at William

Some commentators interpreted parts of the interview as a veiled criticism of Prince William. A spokesperson for Harry denied that, saying his remarks about resistance to reconciliation were not aimed at his brother or any other family member.

The spokesperson also said the timing of the interview's publication was determined by the magazine, not by Harry.

Relations with the king

Harry's relationship with his father appears to have improved somewhat in recent months. He had tea with King Charles in July and spoke with him shortly after moving back to Britain in August, according to Newsweek.

However, the two have not been reported to have met in person since the move. The king and Queen Camilla spent recent weeks in Scotland and are scheduled to begin a tour of the Caribbean on Oct. 27.

Harry has expressed concern about his father's health in the past, following the king's cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

Rift with William

Relations between Harry and William remain distant. The brothers are reported not to be on speaking terms, and they have not been seen together publicly since the 2022 funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The rift deepened after Harry and Meghan publicly criticized the royal family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, a 2022 Netflix documentary series and Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare," which included personal accounts of clashes with his brother.

Life back in Britain

Harry and Meghan surprised many royal watchers when they returned to Britain in late August with their children, after six years in North America. The family has been living in the English countryside, and the children have started at local schools.

The couple has said they plan to live as an "international family," maintaining ties to California while spending time in Britain. Reports have suggested they intend to stay at least through the end of the school year.

Other topics

In the wide-ranging GQ interview, Harry also revisited themes he has discussed before, including the impact of losing his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12, and his struggles with mental health.

He has spoken openly in recent years about grief, therapy and the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and has advocated for greater awareness of mental health issues.

Reaction

Harry's remarks drew mixed reactions. Supporters welcomed his public desire to reconcile with his family, while critics questioned whether repeated interviews about private family matters would help repair relationships.

Royal commentators have long suggested that reconciliation would require private conversations rather than public statements, noting the royal family's preference for keeping personal matters out of the spotlight.

It remains unclear whether Harry's return to Britain will lead to a reunion with his father or a thaw with his brother.

For now, Harry appears focused on settling his family into life in Britain while publicly signaling that the door to reconciliation remains open.