Miley Cyrus Fires Back at Critics of Hollywood Bowl Comeback, Says She Almost Skipped Second Show Entirely

LOS ANGELES — Miley Cyrus used the stage at her second Hollywood Bowl concert to respond to criticism of her long-awaited return to live performance, telling fans she nearly walked away from Sunday's show before deciding to perform for them.

The pop star, who played two shows at the famed Los Angeles venue over the weekend, addressed online commentary that followed her Friday night concert, her first live performance in four years.

"I've never heard that I don't put my heart into something," Cyrus told the audience Sunday, according to fan-captured video of the show. "I don't know if any of you heard that somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I'm a lot of things and we're not even going to entertain that."

The criticism

Cyrus' Friday performance, billed as "Bass Persuades Live at Hollywood Bowl," marked a major moment for fans who had waited years to see her perform again. But the show drew some criticism online because Cyrus did not sing every word of some songs, including her hits "Party in the U.S.A." and "Flowers," at times leaving the crowd to fill in lines.

Some social media users and commentators questioned her effort and vocal performance, prompting debate among fans about expectations for the comeback shows.

At Sunday's concert, Cyrus addressed the criticism directly while performing "Bass Persuades," the lead single from her latest album.

"Oh, I forgot I'm supposed to sing every f---ing line!" she said.

'This is an experience for me'

Cyrus acknowledged that performing live does not come as easily to her as it once did, but she rejected suggestions that the Hollywood Bowl concerts were anything less than meaningful.

She told the crowd that performing "does not not come as natural as it once did," but said the shows were "more to me than an experiment."

"That is absolutely not what this is," she said. "This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me. And you all make the experience possible."

Nearly walked away

Cyrus ended her remarks by revealing that she had come close to not performing Sunday at all.

"Before I came out for 'Orbit,' I already told myself I wasn't going to come on stage, I was going to run away," she said. "But never would I leave you all sitting in these seats, unfulfilled from a show."

She said she could withstand a great deal of criticism, but not questions about her commitment to her fans.

"So I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I'm on the stage," Cyrus said. "I am fully present."

The headline remark, "It's hard for me to stand up here," reflected what she described as the emotional difficulty of returning to the stage after years away.

Mixed reactions

Cyrus' comments drew a mix of reactions from fans online. Some praised her honesty and defended her performances, saying the shows were memorable experiences. Others questioned whether she should have addressed the criticism from the stage, or argued that audiences should not be expected to sing parts of her songs.

A rare return to the stage

The Hollywood Bowl concerts were a rare opportunity for fans to see Cyrus live. The singer has largely stepped back from touring in recent years, focusing instead on studio recordings, music videos and televised specials.

Cyrus has spoken in past interviews about why she has avoided extensive touring, citing the toll it can take on her well-being and her desire to protect her mental health and voice.

Her decision to return for two dates at the 17,500-seat Hollywood Bowl was a major event for fans, many of whom had never seen her perform in person.

A long career in the spotlight

Cyrus, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, rose to fame as a teenager starring in the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana." She went on to build a successful pop career, reinventing herself several times across musical styles ranging from pop and hip-hop to rock and country.

Her 2023 single "Flowers" became one of the biggest hits of her career, topping charts around the world and winning Grammy Awards, including record of the year.

Her new music, led by the single "Bass Persuades," has continued that run, and the Hollywood Bowl shows were seen by many as a celebration of her latest era.

Pressure of a comeback

Comeback performances often come with intense scrutiny, especially for artists who have been away from the stage for an extended period. Social media can amplify criticism quickly, with short clips from concerts spreading widely online.

Cyrus' remarks reflected both the pressure of returning to live performance and her determination to defend the connection she feels with her audience.

For now, it remains unclear whether the Hollywood Bowl shows will lead to more live dates. But Cyrus left fans with a clear message about her commitment to performing for them, even if it does not come as easily as it once did.