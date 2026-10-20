NOTTINGHAM, England — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited three community organizations in Nottingham on Oct. 15 in their first joint public appearance in Britain since relocating from the United States in August.

The couple, who are not working members of the royal family, spent the day at the Community Recording Studio in St Ann's, the Himmah food poverty charity, and Epic Partners in Sneinton. Nottingham was also the site of their first joint appearance after they announced their engagement in December 2017. Crowds of roughly 100 people greeted them at the recording studio with cheers and shouts of support. Meghan told well-wishers, "It's great to be back."

At the Community Recording Studio, a youth organization offering access to music and film equipment, the couple met students and staff. Harry has supported the charity since a private visit in 2013. Later, at Himmah's Hub, Meghan reunited with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen who had cooked for Grenfell Tower survivors and contributed recipes to a 2018 cookbook she worked on. She embraced the group and said, "It's been too long." The couple helped prepare a meal and later packed food parcels at Himmah's food bank, which distributed nearly 12,000 parcels in the most recent reporting year.

Their final stop was Epic Partners, a youth charity Harry has supported for 13 years through sports, mentoring and activities. They participated in games and a birthday celebration for a staff member. Harry gave a thumbs-up and smile when asked by a BBC reporter about his connection to the city as the couple departed. The Sussexes' office later described the day as a "homecoming" and noted their longstanding partnerships with the organizations.

An unnamed source quoted by The News International, and republished by Mandatory, said the couple had arrived nervous after Harry was booed by sections of the crowd at a Leicester Tigers versus Gloucester rugby match on Oct. 9. The source said the positive reception in Nottingham "strengthened Harry's belief that this is where they belong" and that they could "build on the momentum and ultimately work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis." The same account said the couple "have never wanted a 'half-in, half-out arrangement.'" Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly confirmed any such plans, and Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claim.

The Nottingham visit followed a letter sent on behalf of King Charles III in early September clarifying the couple's status. The letter, issued by the Lord Chamberlain, stated that Harry and Meghan "stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign" in January 2020 and "are no longer working Members of the Royal Family." It added that their charitable work is "a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity" and that their styles as His and Her Royal Highness "remain in abeyance and are not used." A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the BBC they were "a little surprised to have not been told about this in advance."

Harry attended the Leicester rugby match alone, holding a beer, and was shown on the stadium's big screen. TNT commentator Nick Mullins noted "some boos there" from sections of the Welford Road crowd before the broadcast cut away. Leicester won 38-31. Harry has long been associated with the sport and previously served as patron of the Rugby Football Union.

On the same day as the Nottingham visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla carried out engagements in Cardiff, where they were welcomed by two Welsh military regiments. The King spoke about his connection to Wales. The Sussexes' appearance was not an official royal duty and did not represent the Crown.

Harry and Meghan moved back to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, ahead of the school year. They retain a home in California. Their Nottingham itinerary focused on organizations they have previously visited or supported with donations, including a £10,000 gift from Meghan to Himmah in 2021. Local reaction was largely positive, with well-wishers seeking photos and selfies, though some observers noted the couple's non-working status.

No official statement from the Palace or the Sussexes has addressed the reported desire for a full-time return to royal duties. The Nottingham visit remains their only joint public engagement in Britain since the August relocation. Further appearances, if any, would be undertaken in a private capacity under the terms outlined in the September letter.