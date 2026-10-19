Harry Reportedly Wanted Christmas in England, but Meghan 'Wasn't Having Any of It' as Couple Eyes California

LONDON — Prince Harry hoped to spend Christmas in England this year, but his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, preferred to return to California for the holidays, according to an unverified report citing an anonymous source.

The claim, published by U.S. tabloid Star magazine, comes after People magazine reported on Oct. 11 that the Sussexes are likely to spend Christmas in California with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, with Thanksgiving plans that would also involve her.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not publicly commented on the couple's holiday plans, and Buckingham Palace typically does not respond to reports based on anonymous sources.

Conflicting wishes

According to the source cited by Star, Harry tried to persuade Meghan to spend the holiday season in England, but she preferred to return to the couple's home in Montecito, California. The source said Meghan "wasn't having any of it," according to the magazine's report.

The source also said Harry had hoped a trip to England might allow him to spend time with his father, King Charles III.

The claims have not been independently verified.

No royal invitation

The Times of London reported that no formal invitation had been extended to the Sussexes for the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The royal family typically spends Christmas at Sandringham, where members attend a church service on Christmas morning at St. Mary Magdalene Church, an event that draws crowds of well-wishers.

Harry and Meghan last spent Christmas at Sandringham in 2018, before they stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020.

Focus on repairing ties with the king

The source cited by Star said Harry sees little chance of reconciling with his brother, Prince William, but wants to repair his relationship with his father.

Harry has spoken publicly in the past about wanting to reconcile with his family. The king, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, has continued to carry out royal duties while undergoing treatment.

Relations between Harry and William have remained strained for years. Recent reports, also based on anonymous sources, have claimed that William has had no contact with his brother. Other reports have said that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has grown frustrated by the lack of progress toward a reconciliation. None of those claims have been confirmed by the royal households.

Back in the spotlight in Britain

The reports come as Harry and Meghan have drawn renewed attention in Britain. This month, the couple made a joint public appearance in Nottingham, England, visiting several charities and greeting hundreds of well-wishers.

A spokesperson for the couple said at the time that they were there primarily because they support and believe in the organizations they visited.

The couple remain non-working members of the royal family.

A long estrangement

The rift between the Sussexes and the royal family deepened after Harry and Meghan moved to the United States and criticized the institution in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey, a Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir, "Spare."

In the book, Harry described private family disputes, including a physical altercation with his brother.

Since then, Harry has made several brief trips to Britain, including for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and to visit his father after his cancer diagnosis.

Meghan's mother

Doria Ragland, a social worker and yoga instructor who lives in Los Angeles, has remained close to her daughter and grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Spending the holidays with Ragland would allow the children to celebrate with their maternal grandmother.

Tabloid claims

Reports about the Sussexes' private lives frequently rely on unnamed sources and are often disputed. The couple have long criticized British and American tabloid coverage, and Harry has taken legal action against several British newspaper publishers.

Readers should treat claims based on anonymous sources with caution until they are confirmed by the couple or their representatives.

With Christmas still more than two months away, the couple's plans could change. Royal watchers will be closely following whether the Sussexes receive an invitation to join the royal family at Sandringham and whether Harry makes another trip to see his father before the end of the year.