NEW YORK — "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie says she is already planning a return trip to Ireland, the homeland of her mother's family, after visiting the country for the first time as part of the NBC morning show's special broadcast last week.

Guthrie, 54, was back in the show's Studio 1A in New York on Monday after the "Today" team broadcast from Ireland on Friday, Oct. 16. She told viewers she intends to go back next summer with her two children.

"I'm already planning my trip! I'm gonna go back in June. I want to bring the kids," Guthrie said, referring to her daughter, Vale, 12, and son, Charley, 9, whom she shares with her husband, Mike Feldman. "I think it's just so beautiful."

A personal connection

The trip carried special meaning for Guthrie, whose mother, Nancy Guthrie, has family roots in Ireland.

When the show first announced the Ireland broadcast last month, Guthrie revealed she had never visited the country.

"I've never been to Ireland," she said at the time. "My mother's family, my mother was Irish. Her grandmother, they're from Galway."

Galway, a city and county on Ireland's west coast, is known for its vibrant culture, music and dramatic Atlantic scenery.

Exploring the Cliffs of Moher

Guthrie traveled to Ireland ahead of the rest of her colleagues, visiting several landmarks for pre-taped segments that aired during Friday's special broadcast.

Among the highlights was a visit to the Cliffs of Moher, one of Ireland's most famous natural attractions. The towering sea cliffs rise more than 700 feet above the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of County Clare and draw more than a million visitors each year.

"We saw it from the ocean and then from this Martin Guerin farm right there," Guthrie recalled on Monday. "It was absolutely stunning. If you've been to Ireland and you haven't done the Cliffs of Moher, then I don't know if you've been to Ireland."

Guthrie said that, beyond the scenery, it was the Irish people who made the strongest impression.

"That's what I think sets it apart — the people," she said.

'Today' heads to Ireland

The Ireland broadcast brought much of the "Today" team to the country for a day of live segments and taped features highlighting Irish culture, landscapes and history.

The trip also produced a memorable moment for co-host Carson Daly, who was surprised on air with a group of relatives during the broadcast.

Special location broadcasts have become a tradition for "Today," allowing the show to showcase destinations around the world while giving viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of the anchors' travels.

A difficult year

The trip came during an extraordinarily painful period for Guthrie and her family.

Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. Authorities determined that she had been taken from the home, and home security footage showed a masked man at her front door.

More than eight months later, the case remains unsolved, and no suspects have been named.

Guthrie and her family have made repeated public pleas for information, both on air and on social media, and have offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her mother's return.

Her most recent public statement came on Aug. 1, when she posted on Instagram about the toll the ordeal has taken on her family.

"Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on — because that's what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake — our hearts are in ruins," she wrote.

In the same post, Guthrie urged anyone with information about the abduction to come forward.

"We are begging for help. We are desperate," she wrote. "We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something."

Investigation continues

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said the investigation remains active. Investigators have continued to analyze digital and DNA evidence, and the sheriff has said he believes an arrest will eventually be made.

The family and authorities have also warned the public about scammers seeking to exploit the case, including fraudulent ransom demands.

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Finding moments of joy

For Guthrie, the trip to Ireland offered a chance to connect with her mother's heritage at a time when her family continues to search for answers.

Her plans to return next year with her children suggest the visit left a lasting impression, one rooted in both the beauty of the country and the family history that ties her to it.