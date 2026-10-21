LONDON — For all the formal duties and public appearances that fill their calendars, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, reportedly share a simple ritual at the end of the day: a gin and tonic, made by William, once the children are in bed.

The detail, highlighted this week by InStyle, comes from a royal insider who spoke to Scottish newspaper the Daily Record in 2024 about the couple's private routines.

"William will bring Kate a gin and tonic," the insider said. "They look after each other, but in different ways."

The account offers a rare glimpse into the home life of the future king and queen, who have long sought to protect the privacy of their family while raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A royal fondness for gin

Catherine's reported fondness for gin echoes a long-standing royal tradition. The late Queen Elizabeth II famously enjoyed a cocktail of Dubonnet and gin, a drink also favored by her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Gin has deep roots in British culture, and the royal family's association with the spirit has often been noted by royal watchers.

A busy year

The reported nightly ritual comes during an eventful year for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their eldest son, Prince George, began attending Eton College, the elite boarding school William attended as a teenager, marking a major milestone for the family. Catherine also completed the Three Peaks Challenge this year, and the couple has appeared together at film premieres, sporting events and royal engagements.

Last month, the couple visited the Isle of Bute in Scotland, where they stopped at the Bute Shinty Club.

Despite their busy schedules, royal observers say William and Catherine prioritize time together and with their children.

Support during cancer treatment

The couple's relationship drew particular attention during Catherine's treatment for cancer.

Catherine announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventive chemotherapy. She completed her treatment in September 2024 and announced in January 2025 that she was in remission.

During that period, William took on additional responsibilities at home and in public life while also supporting his father, King Charles III, who was undergoing his own cancer treatment.

A source told OK! magazine that William's efforts had made a deep impression on his wife.

"He's shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what's more, he seems to be having fun doing it," the insider said. "Kate has seen the change, and she's genuinely touched by all that he's doing, not just for her, but for the children."

Us Weekly has reported that the experience brought the couple "closer than ever."

'Simply loving and being loved'

When Catherine announced the end of her chemotherapy in September 2024, she shared a personal video featuring scenes of family life, including affectionate moments with William and their children.

In the video's voiceover, she reflected on how the experience had changed her outlook.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she said.

She also thanked the public for their support.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," she said.

The video was widely praised for its openness and offered an unusually intimate look at the family's private life.

Balancing duty and family

William and Catherine, who married in 2011, have often spoken about their efforts to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible despite their royal status.

The family lives at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, and the couple has frequently shared moments from their family life on social media, including birthday portraits and holiday photos.

Royal commentators say small routines, such as sharing a drink at the end of the day, help the couple maintain a sense of normalcy amid the demands of royal life.

Looking ahead

As heirs to the throne, William and Catherine continue to take on a growing share of royal duties. William has increasingly stepped into a leading role, while Catherine has gradually returned to public engagements since completing her treatment, focusing on causes such as early childhood development.

While details of their private life remain closely guarded, the reported nightly gin and tonic offers a glimpse of the affection and partnership that royal watchers say lies at the heart of their marriage.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the report.