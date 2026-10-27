Prince Harry Making Big Mistake That Could Wreck Royal Reconciliation After GQ Interview, Royal Experts Warn

Prince Harry says he wants to make peace with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William. Several royal commentators, however, say his decision to discuss the rift publicly could undermine the reconciliation he is seeking.

The Duke of Sussex made the remarks in an interview with GQ published Oct. 20. It was his first major interview since he, his wife Meghan and their two children moved back to Britain in late August, six years after the couple stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California.

What Harry said

In the interview with GQ journalist Zach Baron, recorded in New York in late September, Harry was asked whether he grieves his complicated relationship with his father and brother.

"Yes, of course," he said.

"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," Harry said. "With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile — that's the key point."

Asked whether the rift could be repaired, Harry acknowledged lasting damage. "Scars stick around forever," he said. He said that letting go of the past was "something that I would encourage everybody to do."

"But, for me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives to continue with issues with family," he added.

Harry also said he is "really criticized" for sharing his side of events, while "everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story."

After the interview was published, a spokesperson for the duke said his "some people" remark was "absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family." The spokesperson said Harry had been speaking about family disagreements in general.

Experts see a problem

Royal commentators who spoke to Fox News Digital said the public nature of Harry's comments was itself an obstacle.

"The peace offering is already undermined as it is public," said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. "That continues to be his big mistake. He cannot be trusted."

Fitzwilliams pointed to the couple's past disclosures about the royal family. He said that "numerous interventions from 'friends' and interviews like Harry's in GQ make this highly unlikely."

Royal broadcaster Helena Chard told the outlet that "the palace doesn't trust" the couple. She said Harry's public remarks prove Prince William's fear that private conversations could become public.

"Vindication on Megxit and absolution without apology do not equate to reconciliation," Chard said.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Harry appears "rather desperate for reconciliation" but is "thwarting any remote chance" through his public statements. She said the king "craves family united, keeping the door open," but remains "completely united with Prince William" that the Sussexes will not represent the royal family.

Not every commentator was critical. Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham-Turner argued that the royal family made "a mistake" by not allowing the Sussexes to return to some form of royal duties. "Harry and Meghan are not private citizens," he said.

Questions over timing

The interview also drew criticism because it was published on the same day as a state visit at Windsor Castle involving the king and Prince William. Some royal watchers said the interview distracted from official duties.

Harry's office rejected suggestions that the timing was deliberate. It said GQ controlled the publication date and that the interview had been filmed weeks earlier.

The week before, the Sussexes attended charity events in Nottingham on Oct. 15, their first major joint public outing since returning to Britain. The visit coincided with the king's opening of the Welsh Parliament, according to British media reports.

A long estrangement

The rift between Harry and his family dates back to the couple's decision in early 2020 to step back as senior working royals. At a meeting at Sandringham that January, Queen Elizabeth II ruled out a "half in, half out" arrangement. In February 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple would not return to royal duties.

Relations worsened after the couple's 2021 television interview with Oprah Winfrey, their 2022 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," and Harry's 2023 memoir "Spare." In those, the couple made allegations about their treatment by the royal household and the British press.

Since the Sussexes returned to Britain, a letter released on the king's behalf by the Lord Chamberlain said there was "no change" to their status. It described them as "no longer working members of the royal family."

Harry has said in recent years that he wants to reconcile with his father, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer. He reportedly met with the king after the family's return, but details of their relationship have been kept private.

Harry and William are not believed to be on speaking terms. Kensington Palace has not commented publicly on the GQ interview, and no meeting between the brothers has been confirmed. Buckingham Palace has not issued any new statement on the state of the family relationship.

Grief and family

The GQ interview was tied to Harry's work on grief. He is part of a MasterClass on grief and resilience with Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor. He has often spoken about the lasting effect of losing his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when he was 12.

Harry, 42, is fifth in line to the throne. He and Meghan have two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, who are now attending school in Britain.

Whether his public appeal brings the family closer or pushes them further apart remains unclear. For now, royal observers say, the next step is up to the palace.