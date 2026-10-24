Ric Flair Rushed to Hospital After Fall Outside Tampa Restaurant, Hours After Revealing Serious Blood Clot

TAMPA, Fla. — Wrestling legend Ric Flair was taken to a hospital Friday after falling outside a restaurant in Tampa, according to reports. The fall came just hours after he revealed he is dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

TMZ first reported that Flair, 77, fell Friday morning after leaving a restaurant. Citing sources, the outlet said he had been at the bar, then got up and walked across the street, leaving his phone and drink behind, before he suddenly fell.

Emergency medical crews responded, and Flair was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to the reports. TMZ published photos showing paramedics attending to him at the scene.

Sources told TMZ that Flair suffered cuts to his head and around his eye. The fall reportedly caused significant bleeding, and a possible concussion was raised as a concern.

Flair's condition had not been officially confirmed as of Friday. It was not clear why he left the restaurant abruptly or what caused the fall.

Blood clot announcement

Earlier Friday, Flair posted on X that he was canceling a scheduled appearance at Washington State Horror Con in Seattle because of a blood clot.

"Unfortunately, I am dealing with a blood clot in my leg, and my doctors have limited my travel to 3–4 hours," Flair wrote. "I have to put my health and recovery first."

He said he is scheduled for a procedure to strip the affected vein, after which doctors expect he will be cleared to travel longer distances.

Flair pointed to a recent high-profile case to explain why he was taking the condition seriously.

"Blood Clots Are Extremely Serious And Can Be Life-Threatening," he wrote. "We Have Seen This Recently With Jalen Hurts And The Complications Involving Blood Clots In His Lungs."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was recently found to have blood clots in his lungs after first reporting a calf injury.

"It Is A Reminder That This Is Not Something To Take Lightly, And I Must Follow Medical Advice," Flair wrote.

He apologized to his agent, the convention organizers and fans in Seattle.

"I Am Truly Sorry For The Inconvenience And Disappointment," he wrote. "I Am Incredibly Grateful For Your Patience, Understanding, And Continued Support."

"I look forward to getting healthy and seeing you all down the road," he added.

It was not clear how the fall might affect his treatment for the clot. Blood clots are often treated with blood-thinning medication, which can increase bleeding from injuries, though it was not known whether Flair was taking such drugs.

A history of health scares

Flair has faced serious health problems before. In 2017, he was hospitalized for about a month with a severe intestinal blockage that required surgery. He was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent multiple procedures. Flair has said he was given about a 20% chance of survival and has blamed his heavy drinking at the time for the illness.

He recovered and has remained a fixture in the wrestling world. He made appearances for WWE and later All Elite Wrestling, and in 2022 he returned to the ring in Nashville, Tennessee, for what was billed as his final match, at age 73.

'The Nature Boy'

Known as "The Nature Boy," Flair is one of the most famous professional wrestlers in history. He is widely credited with 16 world championships and is known for his flamboyant robes, trademark "Wooo!" and catchphrase "To be the man, you gotta beat the man."

He is a two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, honored once for his individual career and once as a member of the Four Horsemen faction.

Flair lives in the Tampa area. There was no immediate public comment from Flair or his representatives on the fall.