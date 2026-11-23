PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Miley Cyrus has married rock drummer Maxx Morando in a small weekend ceremony in the California desert. The singer announced the news on Instagram, ending months of speculation about when and how the private couple would wed.

According to the post on Cyrus' Instagram account, the 33-year-old pop star and 28-year-old Morando were married Saturday in Palm Springs. The photos she shared show the couple in an embrace against a white backdrop, with a desert palm tree behind them and a large dog stretched out at their feet. In another image, they kiss in an aisle lined with white roses.

A Saint Laurent look

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer wore a custom Saint Laurent design by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the French fashion house said in a statement. The long-sleeved silk gown had a low back, and she paired it with white silk kitten heels. Her hair was pulled into an updo and decorated with flowers.

Morando also wore Saint Laurent: a single-breasted tuxedo, which he paired with dark square sunglasses.

Small, quiet and long expected

The understated ceremony fit what the couple had signaled for months. TMZ reported days before the wedding that Cyrus was getting married this weekend, but the outlet said details of the ceremony were still under wraps.

According to a source who spoke to People in March, the Grammy-winning singer already had several ideas for the ceremony, which would reflect the couple's desire for intimacy. The source said Cyrus was "not planning some huge, traditional event" and that Morando's preference for privacy was a major factor. "Maxx is extremely private, and that's just not who he is," the insider said.

Us Weekly reported shortly after the engagement that the "Flowers" singer was considering eloping with Morando rather than having a big, traditional wedding. A source quoted by the magazine said Cyrus was "not super into the idea of doing another wedding."

Cyrus hinted at the occasion in public, too. Last month, she brought Morando onstage at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of their song "Let's Get Married."

The wedding also settles a rumor from earlier this year. Speculation grew in May after the singer's mother, Tish Cyrus, referred to Morando as Miley's "husband" during a public appearance at Cyrus' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Neither Cyrus nor Morando addressed the rumors at the time.

From blind date to proposal in Japan

The couple have been together since 2021. They met on a blind date, Cyrus told Vogue in a 2023 interview. The date was arranged by mutual friends, despite a six-year age difference.

Morando proposed late last year while the two were traveling in Japan, he said in an interview with Wonderland Magazine. "I could feel my heart pounding," he told the magazine, recalling the moments before he asked.

The couple confirmed their engagement at the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere in early December 2025. Photographers on the red carpet captured the diamond ring Cyrus was wearing on her wedding finger. Cyrus later admitted she was stunned by Morando's ability to keep the proposal a secret.

Who is Maxx Morando?

Morando has largely stayed out of the celebrity spotlight despite dating one of pop music's biggest names. He drums for the rock band Liily. He previously played in the American punk rock band The Regrettes. He was born on November 16, 1998, according to multiple outlets.

The two have also worked together in music, and Morando has collaborated on Cyrus' recent projects.

Second marriage for Cyrus

This is Cyrus' second marriage. She was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. They wed in December 2018 after an on-and-off relationship of nearly a decade and split in 2019. A source told Us Weekly last year that Cyrus "never" thought she would get married again after the split.

The breakup became part of her music. Her 2023 hit "Flowers," widely read as a post-divorce anthem, won her first Grammy Awards and became one of the biggest songs of her career.

Cyrus rose to fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana" before becoming a major pop star. Her career has spanned country, pop, rock and psychedelic sounds. Her most recent album, "Something Beautiful," was released in 2025.

Representatives for Cyrus did not immediately release further details about the ceremony, such as the guest list or whether family members attended.