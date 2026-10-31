Tom Brady's rumored romance with Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel has reportedly caused a falling-out between Swanepoel and fellow model Joan Smalls, who were friends for 15 years. Smalls was reportedly linked to the retired NFL quarterback before Swanepoel.

The feud was first reported by Page Six, which cited unnamed sources. Page Six said Swanepoel and Smalls had been "inseparable" for a decade and a half before the rift over Brady, whom Smalls reportedly dated on and off for about a year.

According to Page Six, Smalls is now telling mutual friends to choose sides, creating tension within the circle of Victoria's Secret models.

None of the three has publicly confirmed the reported relationships. Brady has not addressed the reports.

Deleted social media comments

The reported feud spilled onto social media this week.

Smalls reportedly posted, then deleted, Instagram comments that appeared to target Swanepoel. Several outlets reported that the comments called Swanepoel a "backstabber" and accused her of violating "girl code."

"There's no going back. Some people lack humility and moral compass," Smalls reportedly wrote, according to Fox News. In another reported comment, she called the situation "the worst slap in the face after 15yrs of friendship."

Smalls also left a comment under a Just Jared post about the rift that read, "SUMMER HOUSE! That'll explain everything," In Touch Weekly reported. The comment appeared to refer to a love triangle on the reality TV show "Summer House."

Fans noticed that the two models had unfollowed each other on Instagram, according to In Touch Weekly.

Swanepoel's camp responds

A representative for Swanepoel addressed the reports in statements to Page Six and Us Weekly without confirming or denying a relationship with Brady.

"Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life," the representative told Page Six.

The representative told Us Weekly that Swanepoel is focused on raising her children and added: "She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect."

Fox News Digital said representatives for Smalls, Swanepoel and Brady did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brady reportedly staying out of it

Brady wants no part of the reported feud, according to an unnamed source quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Tom wants absolutely no part of the feud between Candice and Joan," the source said, adding that Brady feels caught in the crossfire of a situation that "really has nothing to do with him."

The source told the Daily Mail that Brady would rather focus on his broadcasting career and his children.

Key points in the reported feud:

Reported couple: Tom Brady, 49, and Candice Swanepoel, 38

Tom Brady, 49, and Candice Swanepoel, 38 Former friend: Joan Smalls, 38, a fellow Victoria's Secret model

Joan Smalls, 38, a fellow Victoria's Secret model Reported history: Brady and Smalls were linked on and off in 2023 and 2024, according to Us Weekly

Brady and Smalls were linked on and off in 2023 and 2024, according to Us Weekly Friendship: Swanepoel and Smalls were friends for about 15 years

Swanepoel and Smalls were friends for about 15 years Public response: Swanepoel's representative issued a statement; Brady and Smalls have not commented publicly

Brady and Smalls' reported past

Brady and Smalls were reportedly linked after his 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

A source told Us Weekly that Brady and Smalls saw each other "on and off" between 2023 and 2024 but never went public. The source said the relationship was never serious.

According to the Us Weekly source, Smalls was upset because Swanepoel was a close friend in whom she had confided about Brady.

Swanepoel reportedly began seeing Brady in May, according to Fox News, citing Page Six.

Victoria's Secret stars

Swanepoel and Smalls are two of the most recognizable faces associated with Victoria's Secret.

Swanepoel, a South African model, became one of the brand's best-known Angels and has appeared in numerous Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows. Smalls, a Puerto Rican model, has also walked for the brand and is a fixture on international runways and in major fashion campaigns.

Both walked in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Swanepoel has two sons, Anacan and Ariel, with her former fiancé, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Brady's dating life under scrutiny

Brady's love life has drawn intense tabloid interest since his divorce from Bündchen, which was finalized in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The couple share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also has a son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Since the divorce, Brady has been romantically linked to several high-profile women, including model Irina Shayk in 2023 and actress Sofia Vergara in 2025, according to reports. He has rarely commented publicly on his personal life.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired from the NFL in 2023 after 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He now works as a lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports and is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Private lives, public drama

The reported feud shows how quickly private disputes among celebrities can play out on social media, where deleted comments and unfollows are often treated as evidence by fans and entertainment outlets.

Much of the reporting so far relies on anonymous sources, and none of the three people at the center of the story has confirmed the details.

For now, Swanepoel's camp is emphasizing privacy, Smalls has not publicly elaborated beyond her reported comments, and Brady remains silent.