Savannah Chrisley announced Tuesday that she is expecting her first child and is engaged to a man she identified as Jason.

The 29-year-old former "Chrisley Knows Best" star shared the news in an Instagram video and during the Oct. 27 episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. The Instagram post included ultrasound images, footage of her baby bump, and clips of her with Jason. She referred to him as "J" in the caption while confirming the engagement with ring emojis.

"I've prayed for this life. I've cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," Chrisley wrote. "And just when I thought my heart couldn't hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet... we're having a BABY!"

She also wrote, "For the first time in a long time, I feel safe. I feel fulfilled. I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you." Additional lines described the relationship as moving "from heartbreak to healing" and "from praying for my forever to building a family with him," adding that "only God could have written this story."

On the podcast, Chrisley said the couple began dating in July 2025. Jason proposed in December 2025 during a trip to the Cayman Islands, roughly five months after they started dating. She said he told her the ring could be an engagement ring, a promise ring, or something else and that there was no pressure. "Timing means nothing," she said of the quick progression.

The couple used in vitro fertilization. Chrisley said their wedding, originally planned for Jan. 9, 2027, has been moved to May 2027 because of the pregnancy. "We both were so shocked, so thrilled," she said. "God's hand was written all over this. ... We are unbelievably excited and cannot wait for this baby to get here."

Chrisley has kept details about Jason limited. She has described him as older and has previously indicated she preferred to keep his identity private. She said they met in political circles while she was advocating for pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. She has called him her "protector" and "safe place" and noted that he has attended her doctor's appointments and spoken about the baby.

The announcement follows years in which Chrisley has spoken publicly about wanting children and about earlier fertility steps, including egg freezing. She has described the pregnancy as a "major plot twist" after a period that included personal and family challenges.

Chrisley rose to prominence on the USA Network series "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed her family. She later launched the "Unlocked" podcast. Her parents received presidential pardons in 2025 after serving time related to financial charges. She has continued public advocacy work tied to that period.

In the Instagram caption, she wrote that Jason has already shown care for the unborn child: "Not a single doctor's appointment missed. Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy."

No due date has been released. Chrisley has not shared further medical details beyond the use of IVF and the existence of ultrasound images shown in the video. The Instagram post and podcast episode constitute the primary public statements on the pregnancy and engagement.

The news marks the first time Chrisley has confirmed both a pregnancy and an engagement. She has previously discussed past relationships and a desire for a family of her own. The couple's plans now center on a May 2027 wedding and the arrival of their first child.

Savannah Chrisley Details Cayman Islands Proposal and Delays Wedding After Pregnancy News

Savannah Chrisley described the December 2025 proposal from her fiancé Jason and said their January 2027 wedding has been postponed to May because of her pregnancy.

Chrisley, 29, shared the details Tuesday on the "Unlocked" podcast, the same day she announced the pregnancy and engagement on Instagram. The couple began dating in July 2025. Five months later, Jason proposed during a trip to the Cayman Islands, a place Chrisley has called their "happy place."

She said she did not know he had a ring in his backpack. "When he gave me the ring, he was like, before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you," she recalled. "That proposal was just right. It was everything I've always said."

Chrisley said the original wedding date of Jan. 9, 2027, has been moved to May 2027. "Our wedding was scheduled for January 9 of 2027," she said. "And let me tell you, it was going to be a phenomenal time. It still is going to be a phenomenal time. It has just been pushed a few months to May of 2027. And that is because we got the surprise of a lifetime."

She described the pregnancy, achieved through IVF, as unexpected after earlier fertility planning. "We both were so shocked, so thrilled," she said. "God's hand was written all over this."

In her Instagram caption, Chrisley wrote, "I've prayed for this life. I've cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," and "And just when I thought my heart couldn't hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet... we're having a BABY!" She also wrote that she feels "safe" and "fulfilled" and that she has "found my forever in you."

Jason has not been identified beyond his first name. Chrisley has said he is older and that they met while she was involved in political advocacy related to her parents' cases. She has described him as her "protector" and "safe place" and noted that he has not missed a doctor's appointment.

The podcast episode and Instagram post are the only public sources for the proposal timeline and the revised wedding date. No additional details about the ceremony location or guest list have been released. Chrisley has previously spoken about wanting marriage and children; the May 2027 date now accommodates the pregnancy.

The Cayman Islands trip followed roughly five months of dating. Chrisley has said the rapid timeline did not concern her, repeating the phrase "timing means nothing." The ring presentation included explicit language that there was no obligation to treat it as an engagement.

Chrisley's public comments frame the sequence as moving from relationship to engagement to pregnancy in a short period, with the wedding adjusted accordingly. The Instagram video showed ultrasound images and the couple together, consistent with the timeline she described on the podcast.

Savannah Chrisley Says She Met Fiancé Jason Through Political Advocacy for Her Parents

Savannah Chrisley said she met her fiancé Jason in political circles while she was campaigning for pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The 29-year-old reality television personality made the statement Tuesday on her "Unlocked" podcast while also announcing her pregnancy and engagement. She and Jason began dating in July 2025. On Instagram the same day she referred to him as "J" and confirmed they are engaged and expecting their first child via IVF.

"I've prayed for this life. I've cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," she wrote on Instagram. "And just when I thought my heart couldn't hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet... we're having a BABY!" She added that she has "found my forever in you" and that "only God could have written this story."

Chrisley has described Jason as older and as her "protector" and "safe place." She said he proposed in December 2025 in the Cayman Islands after about five months of dating. Their wedding, previously set for January 2027, is now planned for May 2027 because of the pregnancy.

Todd and Julie Chrisley received presidential pardons in May 2025 after serving time on financial charges. Savannah Chrisley had been publicly involved in advocacy related to their cases during that period. She said the connection with Jason occurred in that environment.

She has not released Jason's last name or further biographical details. In the Instagram caption she wrote that he has attended every doctor's appointment and has spoken about the baby, adding, "I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy."

The podcast and Instagram post constitute the public record of how the couple met. Chrisley has previously discussed keeping aspects of her personal life private while remaining active in public advocacy and on her podcast. The pregnancy announcement is the first confirmation of both the relationship status and the impending child.

Chrisley rose to public attention on "Chrisley Knows Best." She has continued media work and advocacy after the show ended. Her comments Tuesday link the start of her relationship with Jason to the same period in which she was focused on her parents' legal situation.

No additional information about Jason's professional background has been provided beyond the political context of their meeting. Chrisley has said the relationship progressed quickly but that "timing means nothing." The couple's plans now include the May 2027 wedding and the arrival of their first child.

Savannah Chrisley Describes IVF Pregnancy as Unexpected After Fertility Planning

Savannah Chrisley said her pregnancy, achieved through in vitro fertilization, was a surprise that followed earlier fertility steps and prompted a change in wedding plans.

The 29-year-old announced the pregnancy and her engagement to Jason on Tuesday via Instagram and on the "Unlocked" podcast. She wrote, "I've prayed for this life. I've cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," and "And just when I thought my heart couldn't hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet... we're having a BABY!"

Chrisley has previously discussed freezing her eggs. On the podcast she described the current pregnancy as a "major plot twist." "We both were so shocked, so thrilled," she said. "God's hand was written all over this. ... We are unbelievably excited and cannot wait for this baby to get here."

The couple began dating in July 2025. Jason proposed in December 2025 in the Cayman Islands. Their wedding was originally scheduled for Jan. 9, 2027, and has been moved to May 2027. "It has just been pushed a few months to May of 2027. And that is because we got the surprise of a lifetime," she said.

She has described Jason as older, her "protector," and her "safe place." In the Instagram caption she noted that he has not missed a doctor's appointment and has talked about the baby, writing, "I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy."

Chrisley has spoken in the past about wanting children. The Instagram video included ultrasound images. No due date or additional medical information has been released beyond the use of IVF.

She wrote that the relationship moved her "from heartbreak to healing" and "from surviving to living." She also said, "For the first time in a long time, I feel safe. I feel fulfilled. I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you."

The public statements do not include further details about the IVF process or the number of cycles. Chrisley has framed the outcome as consistent with long-standing personal hopes. The revised wedding timeline is the only concrete logistical change she has publicly attributed to the pregnancy.

The announcement is the first confirmation that Chrisley is expecting a child. Her comments place the pregnancy within a longer sequence of fertility-related decisions and a relatively recent engagement.

Savannah Chrisley Frames Pregnancy and Engagement as New Chapter After Family Challenges

Savannah Chrisley described her pregnancy and engagement as the result of a personal journey that included prayer, heartbreak, and a desire for family, while noting the role of her fiancé Jason.

The 29-year-old shared the news Tuesday on Instagram and on her "Unlocked" podcast. She wrote, "I've prayed for this life. I've cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine." She continued, "And just when I thought my heart couldn't hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet... we're having a BABY!"

Additional caption text stated, "From heartbreak to healing. From surviving to living. From praying for my forever to building a family with him. Only God could have written this story." She also wrote, "For the first time in a long time, I feel safe. I feel fulfilled. I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you."

Chrisley and Jason began dating in July 2025. He proposed in December 2025 in the Cayman Islands. The pregnancy was achieved via IVF. Their wedding has been moved from January 2027 to May 2027. She has said they met while she was involved in political advocacy related to pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who received presidential pardons in 2025.

She has described Jason as older, her "protector," and her "safe place." In the Instagram post she noted his involvement in prenatal appointments and wrote, "I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy."

Chrisley has previously discussed earlier relationships and a long-standing wish for children. She has also spoken about freezing her eggs. On the podcast she called the pregnancy a "major plot twist" and said both she and Jason were "shocked" and "thrilled."

The Instagram video showed ultrasound images and the couple together. No further details about Jason's background or the specific circumstances of their meeting beyond the political context have been released. Chrisley has said "timing means nothing" regarding the speed of the relationship.

Her public comments position the announcements as a personal milestone following a period that included family legal matters and her own advocacy. The May 2027 wedding and the expected arrival of the child are the forward-looking elements she has confirmed.