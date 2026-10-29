Royal Family Unlikely to Step In as Meghan Markle's Father Faces Philippine Probe, Putting King in Tough Spot

LONDON, — Buckingham Palace is expected to keep its distance from the investigation into Meghan Markle's father, royal commentators say. The case has put fresh strain on the already fragile relationship between King Charles III and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Philippine authorities are investigating allegations that Thomas Markle Sr., the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, possessed child sexual abuse material. Markle, who is in his 80s, has denied the allegations. No charges have been reported.

The palace has declined to comment publicly. A Buckingham Palace source told media outlets the matter is one for the Sussex household. Royal watchers say the king and Prince William are likely to stay focused on their official duties.

Commentators expect palace silence

Royal reporter Andrea Caamano told Page Six she does not expect the royal family to get involved.

"Despite Harry and Meghan's return to the UK, relations remain complicated, and I don't see the Palace wanting to become involved in matters concerning Meghan's father," she said.

Caamano noted that both senior royals have heavy schedules. The king began a nine-day tour of the Caribbean on Tuesday, and Prince William is preparing to travel to India for his Earthshot Prize awards.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield went further and suggested the palace should formally separate itself from the couple.

"The Sussexes are private citizens, and perhaps it's time the Palace made that separation unmistakably clear," Schofield told Page Six.

Schofield also said the allegations "may give King Charles III the ammunition to take a firmer stance in distancing the monarchy from Harry and Meghan," according to remarks reported by The Blast.

What investigators have said

The investigation became public last week. Thomas Markle Jr., Markle's son and Meghan's half-brother, handed material to authorities in the Philippines, where his father had been living.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said police were "conducting an investigation into the reported discovery of suspected child sexual abuse and exploitation materials" and other belongings allegedly linked to Markle.

Co said the items had been "properly inventoried and are now in police custody." He added that police would get a warrant before examining any data on digital devices.

Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty said the department "is currently investigating the matter."

The FBI has also said it is aware of the case. "The FBI is aware of the allegations and will provide support, as appropriate, to the Philippine authorities," an FBI official said.

According to the Philippine News Agency, Markle has since traveled to the United States for medical treatment. British media have reported that he was being treated for a stroke and a blood clot.

Markle denies allegations

Markle has strongly denied wrongdoing. In interviews with Britain's Daily Mail, he called the claims "sick lies" and "the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

"I have never downloaded anything like that in my life," he said.

"I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," Markle told the newspaper. "I could never do what I'm being accused of."

Markle said the computers in question had not been in his possession since he left Rosarito, Mexico, in January 2025. In a later Daily Mail interview, he said he had paid for sex in the Philippines but insisted he had never had sex with anyone under 18. He again denied possessing child sexual abuse material.

He has said he will cooperate with authorities.

Meghan says she was warned in 2018

The duchess issued a statement after the investigation was reported, saying she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours."

She said she had learned of allegations against her father years ago. "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection," she said. "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

Meghan said she and Prince Harry kept her father away from their children "for one reason: to protect them." She added that "the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

London's Metropolitan Police said it was checking whether officers from its royal protection command passed on the 2018 letter. "We are undertaking enquiries internally in an effort to confirm this," a spokesperson said. CBS News reported that London police are not currently investigating Markle.

CBS News also reported, citing the BBC, that Meghan sent her father a letter in December 2025 while he was in a U.S. hospital. Video obtained by the Daily Mail showed him accepting it. Markle told the newspaper he did not remember what the letter said, but added: "if Meghan says that's what she wrote, then she's probably right."

Strained royal relations

The case comes at a delicate moment for the Sussexes and the royal family.

Harry and Meghan moved with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. In August, reports said the couple planned to return to Britain for an extended stay. They have not taken up official royal roles.

Harry has said publicly that reconciling with his father and brother matters to him, but there has been little visible sign of a thaw. Some reports in recent days have said the Sussex family has left Britain to spend time overseas. The couple has not commented on those reports.

A busy royal calendar

The king and Queen Camilla arrived in the Bahamas on Tuesday for a tour that also includes Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda, where Charles will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The tour is diplomatically sensitive in its own right. The king is expected to acknowledge "the great suffering of the past" linked to slavery and colonialism. On government advice, however, he is not expected to apologise or offer reparations, despite growing calls in the region for both.

Prince William, meanwhile, is set to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on Nov. 17. It will be the first time the environmental awards have been held in India.

Royal watchers say those commitments give the palace good reason to stay quiet. The investigation involves private individuals, and the Sussexes are no longer working royals. Even so, the allegations have once again drawn public attention to the couple's complicated relationship with the institution they left.

The investigation in the Philippines is continuing.