Robert Pattinson Is the New James Bond as Amazon Names 'Batman' Star the Seventh 007 for Villeneuve Reboot

Robert Pattinson will play James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday, ending one of Hollywood's most closely watched casting searches and making the British actor the seventh to take on the role of 007 in the long-running film series.

Pattinson, 40, will star in the studio's first Bond film, which will be directed by "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement.

He said that calling the role a dream come true would be an understatement and thanked Villeneuve, the producers and the studio for their belief in him.

A late entry in the race

Pattinson's casting caps a search that took several twists.

Casting director Nina Gold was brought on in the spring for the project, known as "Bond 26." Auditions began in August, and screen tests for at least four candidates ran from late October into early November, according to trade reports.

Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor, all 36, had been widely reported as the leading contenders. But Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were brought in for screen tests late in the process. The tests reportedly covered stunts, presence on camera and dialogue.

Pattinson and Hoult had also both been in the running years earlier for the role of Batman, which Pattinson won.

Early reports had suggested that Amazon and Villeneuve were looking for a fresh face for the role. In the end, they chose an established star with more than two decades of screen work.

Villeneuve reunites with Pattinson

The casting reunites Pattinson with Villeneuve. The actor appears in "Dune: Part Three," which opens Dec. 18.

"I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond," Villeneuve said.

The director added that the search had drawn many talented actors. "There can only be one 007," he said.

Villeneuve, whose films include "Arrival," "Blade Runner 2049" and the "Dune" series, was named director of the next Bond film in June 2025. At the time, he described himself as a "die-hard Bond fan" who grew up watching the films with his father.

Studio's big bet

The film is Amazon's first Bond movie since it gained creative control of the franchise. In March 2025, Amazon MGM Studios formed a joint venture with longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson that gave the studio creative control of the character.

Amazon acquired MGM, the studio behind the Bond films, in 2022.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, called Pattinson's casting "a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond."

Courtenay Valenti, Amazon MGM's head of film, said the studio was "thrilled to officially welcome Robert Pattinson as our 007."

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman said in a statement: "The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson."

Pascal, known for the "Spider-Man" films, and Heyman, a producer of the "Harry Potter" movies, are producing through their companies Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe is executive producer.

From vampire to spy

Pattinson rose to fame as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," a film produced by Heyman, before becoming a global star as the vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series.

He later built a reputation for daring roles in independent films, including "Good Time" and "The Lighthouse," before returning to big-budget filmmaking with Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and as Bruce Wayne in "The Batman."

His recent work includes Nolan's "The Odyssey" and the A24 films "Primetime" and "The Drama." He is currently filming "The Batman Part II."

His casting means two of film's most famous characters, Batman and James Bond, will be played by the same actor at the same time. It was not immediately clear how the two projects would be scheduled.

Following Daniel Craig

Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films, ending with "No Time to Die" in 2021. Craig's departure left the role open for several years as the franchise changed hands.

Pattinson joins a select group of actors who have played Bond in the official series: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

What's next

Amazon did not announce a release date or a start date for filming. Details of the story and the rest of the cast have not been revealed.

The announcement drew huge attention online, with fans debating whether Pattinson is the right fit for the role, a reaction that has greeted nearly every new Bond actor.

With Villeneuve directing and Knight writing, expectations are high for a fresh start for one of cinema's longest-running and most profitable franchises, which began with "Dr. No" in 1962.