Sydney Sweeney's $400 Million R-Rated Thriller The Housemaid Is Streaming on HBO Max as Sequel Heads to 2027

LOS ANGELES — Sydney Sweeney's surprise box office hit "The Housemaid" has found a new streaming home on HBO Max, giving subscribers another way to watch one of the most successful R-rated thrillers of the past year.

The erotic thriller, which took in more than $400 million worldwide in theaters, moved to HBO Max after its run on Starz. It began streaming on HBO Max on Oct. 9, according to a Warner Bros. Discovery press release.

What the film is about

Based on Freida McFadden's best-selling novel of the same name, "The Housemaid" stars Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

Sweeney plays Millie, a recently paroled woman trying to leave her past behind who takes a live-in maid job with Nina, played by Seyfried. Nina shares a home with her husband, Andrew, played by Sklenar, and their daughter, Cece, played by Indiana Elle.

HBO Max describes the story as a dream job that unravels into "a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power."

The psychological thriller was directed by Paul Feig and also stars Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins. Feig directed from a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

Runtime and rating

The film is rated R. It runs 131 minutes.

Where to watch

HBO Max is not the only option. The film is also available through the HBO Max Amazon Channel, the Starz Amazon Channel, the Starz Apple TV channel and the Starz Roku Premium Channel, and can be bought or rented on Amazon Video, the Apple TV Store and Fandango At Home.

Availability varies by region. HBO Max notes the title is not available to watch in every country.

A sleeper hit

The film's commercial performance far exceeded expectations. Made on an estimated budget of about $35 million, it grossed $400,487,240 globally at the box office.

"The Housemaid" premiered in New York City on Dec. 2, 2025, and Lionsgate released it in U.S. theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. It arrived on premium digital and video-on-demand platforms on Feb. 3, 2026.

Its success continued on streaming. The film moved to Starz on April 1, where it broke the streamer's all-time record for its best-performing first-window film.

Critical reception

On Rotten Tomatoes, "The Housemaid" holds a 73% "certified fresh" critics score and a 92% "verified hot" audience score.

Reviewers have described it as an enjoyable genre piece rather than a prestige film. One review called it formulaic but entertaining, with Sweeney and Seyfried playing characters who seem set against each other, and said it should appeal to fans of erotic thrillers such as "Verity."

Sequel on the way

The film's success has launched a franchise. Lionsgate greenlit a sequel in January 2026, with Feig and Sweeney set to return. It is slated to reach theaters in December 2027.

The cast is growing. Michele Morrone will reprise his role as Enzo, and new cast members include Kirsten Dunst as Wendy Garrick, Paul Anthony Kelly as Douglas Garrick, Stephen Kalyn and Brittany Snow.

The story is also heading to the stage. A stage adaptation was announced in May, though no actors have been tied to the roles yet.

Sweeney's big year

The thriller has become a defining hit for Sweeney. "The Housemaid" became her best-ever release.

Fans can also stream another recent Sweeney project. Her sports biopic "Christy" was added to HBO Max on April 10.