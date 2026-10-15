Natalie Portman and Jonathan Bailey Cycling Thriller 'Pumping Black' Begins Filming in the French Alps

PARIS — Cameras are rolling in the French Alps on "Pumping Black," a psychological thriller set in the cutthroat world of elite professional cycling that stars Jonathan Bailey and Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

The production also announced new additions to its cast: Daniel Quinn-Toye, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, César winner Arieh Worthalter and Emmy winner Tony Hale. They join previously announced cast members Lukas Gage and Alex Akpobome.

Filming is scheduled to run until early December, according to Variety, which first reported the start of production.

A dark look at elite cycling

Directed by Mimi Cave from a screenplay by Haley Hope Bartels, the film follows Taylor Mace, played by Bailey, a 35-year-old professional cyclist facing the end of his career as the Tour de France approaches.

Mace comes under the influence of Andrea Lathe, played by Portman, a doctor driven by her own ambition and thirst for victory and power. As the race progresses, Mace is pushed into increasingly dark measures to protect a secret.

The story explores themes of ambition, aging and the pressure to win at any cost in a sport that has long grappled with doping scandals. Early descriptions of the project have drawn comparisons to intense psychological dramas such as "Whiplash" and "Black Swan," the latter of which earned Portman her Academy Award for best actress.

Bartels' screenplay reportedly ranked second on the 2022 Black List, an annual survey of the most liked unproduced scripts in Hollywood.

Star power

Bailey has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors after breakout roles in the Netflix series "Bridgerton," the "Wicked" films and "Jurassic World: Rebirth." The British actor's run of major box office successes has made him one of the most sought-after leading men in the industry.

Portman, who won an Oscar for "Black Swan," has recently starred in the drama "May December." She is also producing "Pumping Black" through her company, MountainA.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bailey and Portman.

Growing ensemble

The newly announced cast members bring a mix of international and American talent.

Tony Hale is best known for his Emmy-winning role in the HBO political comedy "Veep" and for playing Buster Bluth in "Arrested Development." Arieh Worthalter won a César, France's top film honor, for his performance in "The Goldman Case."

Danish actor Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen appeared in "The Weight," while Daniel Quinn-Toye has credits including "Sterling Point."

They join Lukas Gage, known for "The White Lotus," and Alex Akpobome, who appeared in the HBO drama "Industry."

Details of the new cast members' roles have not been disclosed.

Behind the camera

Cave is best known for directing the 2022 horror thriller "Fresh," starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, and the 2025 mystery "Holland," starring Nicole Kidman. Her work has been noted for its focus on intense subcultures and unraveling protagonists.

The film is being produced by Stacey Sher of Shiny Penny, whose credits include "The Hateful Eight" and "Heretic," along with Cave, Anton's Sébastien Raybaud, and Portman and Sophie Mas of MountainA.

The creative team includes cinematographer Justin Brown, production designer JC Molina and casting director Kharmel Cochrane.

Amazon deal

The project drew strong interest when it was launched at the Cannes Film Festival market in May. Amazon MGM acquired international rights to the film for just over $20 million, according to Deadline, in what was reported to be one of the biggest deals of the market.

Anton is fully financing the film and handling worldwide sales, with CAA co-representing the project in the United States.

Why the Alps

The French Alps are a fitting backdrop for the story. The region's steep mountain passes have hosted some of the most famous and grueling stages in the history of the Tour de France, the world's most prestigious cycling race.

Filming on location is expected to provide the dramatic scenery and demanding terrain central to the film's depiction of elite competition.

Cycling's troubled history

The film's title and premise evoke a sport that has struggled with performance-enhancing drug scandals for decades. The most notable case involved American cyclist Lance Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 after investigators concluded he had used banned substances.

While "Pumping Black" is a work of fiction, its focus on a veteran rider and a power-hungry doctor taps into long-standing questions about the pressures athletes face to stay competitive.

No release date has been announced. With filming scheduled to wrap in early December, the film could be ready for release as early as late 2027, though distribution plans have not been confirmed.

For Bailey, the project continues a busy stretch of high-profile roles, while for Portman, it marks a return to the type of intense psychological thriller that helped define her career.