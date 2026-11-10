NEW YORK — Scarlett Johansson added an unusual honor to her resume this week: a custom robe celebrating her fifth turn delivering the weather on NBC's "TODAY."

Al Roker surprised the actress with a bright orange robe on Nov. 5 to celebrate her fifth time helping deliver the forecast on the morning show.

The gift was a playful nod to a famous comedy tradition. Roker borrowed the idea from "Saturday Night Live," where repeat hosts receive a special jacket after reaching the five-time milestone.

Johansson is a member of that club too. She has hosted "SNL" multiple times and is married to Colin Jost, a longtime "SNL" writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor.

The robe

The robe featured a large number five and the TODAY logo on the front, with a lightning bolt across the back. Johansson hugged Roker and slipped into the garment before heading over to the weather map.

She seemed delighted with the gift. "Can I wear this out?" she asked, according to People. Roker assured her she could, while co-host Savannah Guthrie complimented the look.

Delivering the forecast

Johansson then took a turn at the weather map. When they reached the Northeast, Roker explained that approaching rain was welcome after a dry spell. Johansson agreed, then helped finish the segment with his familiar transition to viewers' local forecasts.

The lighthearted segment capped an appearance focused largely on her new film work.

'Paper Tiger'

Johansson was on the show to promote a new crime drama. The 41-year-old had stopped by for a conversation with Guthrie about "Paper Tiger."

The two-time Oscar nominee talked about developing her accent for the new crime thriller. During the segment, the hosts also looked back at the many accents she has used throughout her career, with a montage of past roles.

The film is set in 1986 New York and explores themes of family and unconditional love, Johansson said.

It has an impressive cast. "Paper Tiger" stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller. It is directed by James Gray.

The casting changed during development. The film was originally announced with Driver, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, but by May 2025 Hathaway and Strong had dropped out due to other commitments and were replaced by Johansson and Teller.

The film has drawn strong reviews. It premiered at Cannes in May and was selected as the opening film of the 2026 New York Film Festival. Time critic Stephanie Zacharek called the film "old school in the best way" and singled out Johansson's performance as "superb."

It is coming to theaters soon. The film is scheduled for release in select U.S. theaters on Nov. 13, 2026, before expanding nationwide on Nov. 20.

'Ray Gunn'

Johansson also previewed an animated project. She described the noir-mystery atmosphere of "Ray Gunn," her upcoming animated movie.

The film comes from a celebrated animation director. "Ray Gunn" is directed by Brad Bird and stars Sam Rockwell as Ray Gunn, the last human private detective, in a retro-futuristic world inhabited by humans and aliens.

Johansson voices a key character. In the alternate-future city of Metropia, Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova, voiced by Johansson.

The film is set for release in U.S. theaters on Dec. 4, 2026, followed by Netflix on Dec. 18.

The ferry update

The conversation also turned to her husband's famously unusual purchase. Jost and comedian Pete Davidson bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry in 2022, and Johansson offered a lighthearted update on the vessel during the show.

A busy season

With "Paper Tiger" opening this month and "Ray Gunn" arriving in December, Johansson has two major releases in the coming weeks. If her TODAY appearances keep up their pace, Roker may need to start planning a sixth-time gift.