Martha Stewart Says She's 'Distressed' After Homeless Halloween Costume Sparks Fierce Backlash Online

NEW YORK — Martha Stewart has responded to widespread criticism over a Halloween costume in which she dressed as a homeless person, saying she was distressed that the outfit offended people and that she had intended to raise awareness about homelessness.

The 85-year-old lifestyle mogul posted a photo of the costume on Instagram on Halloween, Saturday. It showed her in tattered clothing with dirt-style makeup smeared on her face, holding a sign that read, "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!"

The photo quickly drew backlash, and Stewart deleted it shortly afterward. But screenshots continued to circulate across social media.

Stewart's response

In a statement shared with several outlets on Sunday, Stewart said the costume had been meant to call attention to a serious issue.

She said the outfit was "intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness," according to Variety, and that offending people had never been her intention.

Stewart said she has spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween, sharing recipes, craft ideas and entertaining tips for one of her favorite holidays.

She described homelessness as one of America's greatest challenges and an ongoing crisis, calling it "something that I care deeply about," in a statement to TMZ. Stewart said she has spent significant time and effort supporting charities that fight homelessness and remains committed to making a difference.

Costume paired with a sales pitch

Part of the criticism centered on how the photo was shared. The image appeared as part of an Instagram carousel promoting Stewart's QVC candles, with a caption describing the candles as perfect for Halloween.

Critics said pairing a depiction of a hungry, homeless person with a product promotion made the post even more insensitive.

The post was still visible on Stewart's Facebook page on Sunday, according to The Daily Beast.

'Out of touch'

Many social media users said the costume mocked people living in poverty. Some described it as tone-deaf and out of touch, while others called it "dystopian," according to NBC News.

Critics noted that the costume came at a time when many Americans are struggling with the rising cost of living and housing.

Stewart, who once became the first self-made female billionaire in the United States, has an estimated fortune of about $400 million, according to The Daily Beast. Commenters argued that a wealthy celebrity dressing as a homeless person for entertainment trivialized real hardship.

Homelessness has become an increasingly visible issue in the United States, with advocates warning that high housing costs and a shortage of affordable homes have pushed more people onto the streets in recent years.

Not the only controversy

Stewart was not the only public figure to face criticism over a Halloween costume this year. The holiday often draws scrutiny of celebrity outfits, with costumes depicting real-life suffering or marginalized groups regularly sparking debate online.

Halloween queen

Stewart has long been known for her elaborate Halloween celebrations and costumes. Over the years, she has dressed as Queen Elizabeth I, a "Spellbinding Sorceress," a fairy godmother-style character she dubbed "Fairy GrandMartha," and a Roy Lichtenstein comic book character.

She has often described Halloween as one of her favorite holidays and has built a significant part of her brand around holiday entertaining.

In the days before Halloween this year, Stewart appeared on NBC's "Today" show to share holiday entertaining ideas, including a no-bake spiderweb cheesecake, a witches' brew and a "ghastly goulash." On Halloween night, she also posted photos of her festively decorated yard as she waited for trick-or-treaters.

A career built on brand

Stewart built a media empire spanning magazines, television, cookbooks and merchandise, becoming one of the most recognizable lifestyle personalities in the United States.

Her career has weathered controversy before, most notably a 2004 conviction for obstruction of justice and lying to investigators in connection with a stock sale, for which she served five months in federal prison. She later rebuilt her brand and has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years, including through social media and a Netflix documentary.

What's next

It was not immediately clear whether Stewart would make a donation or take further action related to homelessness following the controversy. Her statement said she remains committed to supporting charities that address the issue.

The episode is the latest example of how quickly a celebrity's social media post can spark a backlash, even after it is deleted.