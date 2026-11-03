LOS ANGELES — Filmmaker Michael Mann, the director of crime classics including "Heat" and "Collateral," accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Los Angeles gun range over the weekend, suffering what his representative described as a superficial injury.

The 83-year-old director was treated at a hospital and released, his representative said.

What happened

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Range LA, a members-only indoor shooting range in West Los Angeles.

Mann was holstering a .45-caliber handgun during target practice when it accidentally fired, striking him in the left thigh, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

In a statement, Mann's representative said a weapon "accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury" to the director. The representative said he was treated and was being released.

Police confirm accident

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a radio call of shots fired in the 11100 block of Missouri Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Responding units' investigation determined the shooting to be accidental," the department said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Police said Mann was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and that an injury report was completed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded. Range staff offered medical aid before paramedics took Mann to the hospital, sources said.

Police told TMZ the injury occurred during a training accident and that Mann had no intention of harming himself.

Experienced shooter

Mann has been an experienced target shooter for decades, according to his representative.

His expertise with firearms is well known in Hollywood. Mann has long been praised for the realism of the gunfights in his films, particularly the downtown Los Angeles shootout in "Heat," which is widely regarded as one of the most authentic action sequences in movie history. The film used recordings of real gunfire to capture the sound of the weapons.

A celebrated career

Mann is one of Hollywood's most acclaimed directors, known for stylish, meticulously crafted crime dramas.

He made his feature debut with the 1981 film "Thief," followed by the 1986 thriller "Manhunter," the first film to feature the character Hannibal Lecter.

His 1995 crime epic "Heat," starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, is considered one of the greatest crime films ever made.

Mann earned Academy Award nominations for "The Insider" in 1999, a drama about a tobacco industry whistleblower starring Russell Crowe and Pacino. He also directed "The Last of the Mohicans," "Ali," "Collateral," "Miami Vice," "Public Enemies" and "Ferrari," the 2023 biopic starring Adam Driver.

Mann first rose to prominence in television as an executive producer of the hit 1980s series "Miami Vice." He has won an Emmy Award and received four Oscar nominations over his career.

In recent years, Mann co-wrote "Heat 2," a 2022 novel that serves as both a prequel and sequel to his 1995 film, and has been developing it as a feature film.

Recovery

There was no indication that the injury would affect Mann's work. His representative described the wound as minor, and he was released after treatment.

Gun safety experts note that accidental discharges while holstering a weapon are among the more common causes of self-inflicted injuries at shooting ranges, even among experienced shooters.