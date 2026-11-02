Selena Gomez Reacts to Her Viral 'Got Some Blue Going On' Meme From 2007 in Sweet Reunion With Demi Lovato

Selena Gomez is looking back on one of her most famous internet moments with pride.

The singer and actor revisited her viral "I got some blue going on" clip from 2007 during a new YouTube video with longtime friend Demi Lovato, offering a candid and ultimately affectionate reaction to her younger self.

Looking back in selfies

Gomez and Lovato reunited for a "Life in Selfies" video, in which they reacted to photos of their younger selves and their past fashion choices. The video was tied to a beauty collaboration between the two friends.

When a screengrab from the old clip appeared, Gomez immediately recognized it as the video that became a meme.

She rolled her eyes at first, then softened. "You know what? I'm proud of that," Gomez said.

Lovato offered her support. "I think it's cute," she said.

The original clip

The meme comes from a red carpet interview at Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood party in 2007, when Gomez was a teenager starring on the Disney Channel.

Asked about the blue highlights in her hair, an enthusiastic Gomez explained that she wanted to add a little edge and a pop of color for the occasion.

The clip resurfaced on TikTok in 2021, where users poked fun at her exuberant delivery and turned it into a trend, lip-syncing and copying her mannerisms.

Gomez embraced the joke, posting her own TikTok lip-syncing to the audio while holding up a wig with a blue streak and grimacing along to her words. Earlier this year, she and her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, also recreated the interview.

Friends since childhood

The reunion highlighted the long friendship between Gomez and Lovato. The two met as children when they both auditioned for "Barney & Friends" at age 7.

In the video, they reacted to a photo from the set of the children's show, with Gomez recalling how they used to tap the microphones while talking.

The pair later co-starred in the 2009 Disney Channel movie "Princess Protection Program" and became two of the network's biggest stars.

Gomez also teased Lovato about her own viral moment, a 2015 interview in which Lovato mistook a question about a favorite dish for one about kitchenware and answered with a mug.

Complicated relationship with memes

Gomez has had a mixed relationship with going viral. After the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, when clips of her reactions spread widely online, she wrote on Instagram that she would "never be a meme again," expressing frustration at being mocked for being herself.

Her latest reaction showed a more lighthearted view of her early fame.

Busy career

Gomez, now an established actor, singer and businesswoman, stars in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" and runs the beauty brand Rare Beauty. Lovato, 34, continues to record music and perform.

For fans who grew up watching both stars on Disney Channel, the video offered a nostalgic look back, and a reminder that even embarrassing moments can become something to be proud of.