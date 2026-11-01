YouTube star MrBeast took on some of the biggest names in sports in his latest video, betting $100,000 per round that he could beat world-class athletes and a celebrity chef at their own games, and he saved his biggest upset for last, edging NBA great LeBron James in a three-point shootout.

The video, titled "Beat LeBron, Win $100,000," was released Saturday, Oct. 31, on MrBeast's YouTube channel. Some outlets in India reported it under the title "Beat Professional Athlete, Win $100,000."

"I bet the top athletes in the world $100,000 I could beat them!" MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, wrote on X while promoting the video, noting that if the athletes won, the money would go to charity.

The lineup included James, WNBA star Caitlin Clark, soccer standout Erling Haaland, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, figure skater Alysa Liu, Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya and chef Gordon Ramsay. In each round, $100,000 was on the line, going either to the guest's chosen charity or to MrBeast's subscribers.

Haaland: A narrow tie

The video opened on the soccer field with Haaland, the Norwegian striker known for his prolific scoring. MrBeast and his team faced Haaland in a target practice challenge, aiming shots at specific spots on the goal.

The contest came down to the wire and ended in a narrow tie, an impressive result against one of the world's most feared finishers.

Alysa Liu: An upset on ice

Next, the challengers headed to the ice with Liu, the American figure skater. MrBeast and his team navigated a figure skating obstacle course and, in one of the video's surprises, managed to beat the elite skater.

Hardik Pandya: Over the fence

The third challenge featured Pandya, the India all-rounder, in a baseball hitting contest in which the goal was to hit balls out of the stadium. Indian YouTuber CarryMinati also appeared in the segment.

Despite having never played baseball before, Pandya won, sending three balls out of the stadium, according to Indian media reports.

Pandya donated the full $100,000 prize, worth roughly 94 lakh rupees, to causes supporting underprivileged children and stray dogs. Reports said the proceeds went to ADAPT and Community Streeties India, which work in animal welfare.

Caitlin Clark: Shooting star

MrBeast introduced Clark, the Indiana Fever guard, as "one of the greatest female basketball players on the planet" before laying out the rules of a basketball shooting competition.

A successful half-court shot was worth $50,000. MrBeast also offered Clark an optional challenge to win an additional $50,000 by hitting shots from just outside the arc, which she immediately chose to take on.

Clark, 24, won the shootout, once again showcasing the long-range shooting that made her one of the biggest stars in women's basketball.

MrBeast has been a vocal fan of Clark. In 2024, he admitted he had never watched a WNBA game before her arrival in the league.

Gordon Ramsay: Kitchen defeat

The video then shifted from sports to the kitchen, where MrBeast's team faced Ramsay, the famously exacting celebrity chef, in a cooking competition.

The segment was the longest in the video. In the end, the judges chose Ramsay's dish over the team's, sending another $100,000 to charity.

Simone Biles: Balance under pressure

With Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, the challenge moved high above the ground. The team attempted a high-altitude balance beam challenge, working together to cross a series of increasingly narrow beams.

The segment emphasized teamwork, as the challengers tried to match the balance and composure that made Biles a global star.

LeBron James: The final showdown

The video closed with its headline event: a one-on-one three-point shooting contest between MrBeast and James, filmed in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The stakes were $100,000 for the LeBron James Family Foundation, the charity James founded to support children and families in Akron.

Before stepping beyond the arc, James offered a humorous disclaimer about his shooting, admitting he's no Steph Curry, a reference to the Golden State Warriors star widely considered the greatest shooter in NBA history.

MrBeast narrowly defeated James, delivering the biggest upset of the video and keeping the prize from the four-time NBA champion's foundation.

Wins, losses and charity

By the end of the video, MrBeast's record against the stars was mixed. He and his team beat Liu and James and tied Haaland, while Pandya, Clark and Ramsay all came out on top, sending $100,000 apiece to their chosen causes.

The format blended MrBeast's signature high-stakes challenges with his longstanding focus on charitable giving, while bringing together stars from soccer, basketball, cricket, gymnastics, figure skating and the culinary world.

A global lineup

The guest list reflected MrBeast's push to reach audiences around the world. Haaland brought European soccer fans, Pandya and CarryMinati drew viewers in India, and Clark and James represented two of the most popular figures in American basketball.

The inclusion of Biles and Liu added Olympic star power, while Ramsay's appearance broadened the appeal beyond sports.

MrBeast is the most-subscribed creator on YouTube and has expanded into television with "Beast Games," a reality competition series on Amazon Prime Video whose first season awarded a $10 million grand prize and set several Guinness World Records.

The new video quickly drew attention across sports and entertainment media, with Pandya's win and donation generating particular buzz among cricket fans in India.

For MrBeast, the formula once again paired star power, big money and a charitable twist, along with the chance to say he beat LeBron James at basketball.