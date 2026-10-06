LeBron James' $15 Million Polymarket Deal Draws Scrutiny as It Nearly Quadruples His 76ers Salary This Season

PHILADELPHIA — LeBron James' reported $15 million-a-year endorsement deal with prediction market Polymarket is drawing growing scrutiny across the NBA, as the league confronts the expanding role of betting-style platforms in professional sports and the outside money flowing to its biggest stars.

The deal, first reported by Front Office Sports in mid-September, will pay James nearly four times the roughly $3.9 million he is expected to earn this season from the Philadelphia 76ers, whom he joined this summer on a two-year, $8 million contract.

There is no evidence the agreement violates NBA rules or that the 76ers had any role in arranging it. Still, the timing and size of the deal have prompted debate among commentators about whether the league's rules have kept pace with the money surrounding its players.

Endorser, not investor

According to Front Office Sports, James is not an investor in Polymarket.

"James is not an investor in Polymarket, just an endorser, one source says," Front Office Sports reported, adding that his promotional work would focus on football rather than basketball.

James has already appeared in a Polymarket commercial alongside former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. A source told Front Office Sports that Jeter and Manning also have endorsement agreements with the company, though their deals are smaller than James'.

The duration of James' deal has not been disclosed. His move to Polymarket follows the expiration of his previous endorsement agreement with sportsbook operator DraftKings.

James, 41, has earned nearly $600 million in NBA salary over his career and has a lifetime contract with Nike. He turned down a much larger contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers in order to pursue a championship in Philadelphia.

Questions after Clippers case

The deal comes weeks after the NBA imposed heavy penalties on the Los Angeles Clippers following an investigation into payments to former star Kawhi Leonard.

The league fined the Clippers $30 million, stripped the team of five first-round draft picks and suspended two executives and owner Steve Ballmer, the latter for a year, according to The Athletic. The investigation concluded the team helped arrange outside income for Leonard through companies that did business with the franchise, violating rules designed to prevent teams from getting around the salary cap.

Leonard, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors, was paid through partnerships with companies for which he did not provide meaningful services, according to reports.

Commentators have stressed that James' deal is different. He is a legitimate endorser who has commanded huge sponsorship fees for two decades, and there is no indication the 76ers were involved.

But writing for The Athletic, columnist Jason Lloyd argued that the deal highlights a more complicated problem than the Clippers case: the growing financial ties between players and companies that run markets on what those players do.

Markets on his future

James himself was the subject of heavy trading on prediction markets this summer. Contracts on where he would sign drew more than $270 million in volume across prediction markets, including more than $45 million on Polymarket, according to The Athletic.

There is no evidence James influenced those markets. However, critics say the arrangement illustrates potential conflicts when a person with inside knowledge of an outcome is paid by a company offering trading on it.

Information such as injuries, trade requests, contract negotiations and retirement plans can move prediction markets, and the closer players and teams get financially to those platforms, the more scrutiny such arrangements are likely to draw.

Other stars involved

James is not the only NBA star with ties to the industry.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo became a shareholder in Kalshi, a rival prediction market, earlier this year. Roughly $25 million was reportedly traded on markets about his next team ahead of the trade deadline. There is no evidence he acted improperly.

The NBA allows players to hold stakes in prediction market and gambling companies. Commissioner Adam Silver has said such stakes are capped at 1%.

Not every star is willing to take part. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has said he will not endorse betting companies.

"I will never do that," Wembanyama said. "Honestly, I think it's very sad to see some players promote it."

Legal challenges

The deal also comes as Polymarket faces legal challenges over whether its business amounts to illegal gambling.

On Sept. 24, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul sued Polymarket, accusing the company of running an unlicensed gambling operation in the state. The lawsuit seeks to stop the platform from operating in New York without a license and asks a court to order the company to forfeit illegal gains, pay restitution and pay fines equal to three times its gains.

"Our gambling laws exist to protect New Yorkers, prevent the potential harms of problem gambling, and ensure funding for educational and public benefit programs," the attorney general said.

Hochul said Polymarket had "put New Yorkers at risk, especially those underage who are most vulnerable to problem gaming."

Polymarket filed its own lawsuit against the state the same day, seeking a federal ruling that New York cannot enforce its gambling laws against the company. Polymarket argues it is a financial market regulated under federal commodities law rather than a gambling business.

New York has filed similar lawsuits this year against Kalshi, Coinbase and Gemini.

Expanding into sports

Prediction markets allow users to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcomes of real-world events, including sports, politics, weather and entertainment. The platforms have grown rapidly and have increasingly sought partnerships in professional sports.

Polymarket already has partnerships with Major League Baseball, the NHL and Major League Soccer. The NBA and NFL have not signed similar league-wide agreements.

The NBA has embraced legal sports betting in recent years through partnerships with sportsbooks, but players have also faced harassment from bettors upset over results, and the league has dealt with gambling-related scandals.

The NBA has not publicly commented on James' Polymarket deal, and there has been no indication the league plans to review it.

James, entering his 24th NBA season, is set to begin his first season with the 76ers later this month.

For the league, the debate is likely to continue as prediction markets grow and more players sign deals with companies that operate in and around the sports they play.