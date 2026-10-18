NEW YORK — An engaged couple took on one of MrBeast's most demanding challenges yet, losing a combined 150 pounds in 163 days to win $250,000 before walking down the aisle in an emotional finale to the YouTube star's latest weight-loss video.

The video follows Sara and Tre, who were given a simple but difficult goal: lose 150 pounds between them before their wedding day. If they succeeded, they would receive $250,000.

To help them focus entirely on their health, the couple moved into a specially built home and training facility for the duration of the challenge.

Professional support

The couple trained with iFIT trainers John Peel and Bree Cox and received medical guidance from health testing company Function Health, which tracked their biomarkers throughout the process.

The setup gave Sara and Tre access to structured workouts, nutrition support and regular health monitoring as they worked toward their goal.

Steady progress

The couple made rapid progress early on. After 30 days, they had lost a combined 43 pounds.

By day 90, their combined weight loss had reached 107 pounds, putting them well on pace to reach their target.

By the end of the 163-day challenge, they had surpassed the 150-pound goal, securing the $250,000 prize.

Extreme challenges for extra rewards

As with many MrBeast videos, the journey included a series of physical challenges that gave the couple the chance to win additional prizes.

In one challenge, they attempted a deadlift for a $50,000 reward. In another, they climbed a net suspended from a helicopter to win a honeymoon.

The couple also took part in a truck-pull challenge, in which they had to drag a vehicle to win two new cars.

The challenges served both as tests of their growing strength and as dramatic set pieces for the video.

Thirty days apart

One of the most difficult tests came when the couple was separated for 30 days. During that time, each had to complete individual fitness goals, including push-ups and a dead hang, to win extra money.

The separation challenge tested whether Sara and Tre could stay committed without relying on each other for daily motivation.

Health improvements

Beyond the numbers on the scale, the couple's health improved significantly over the course of the challenge, according to biomarker testing shown in the video.

Improvements in measures such as blood markers can reflect lower risks for conditions linked to excess weight, including heart disease and diabetes.

A wedding finale

The video ends with Sara and Tre's wedding ceremony, where MrBeast surprised the couple with significant additional prize money, capping their journey with a celebration of both their marriage and their transformation.

The wedding gave the challenge an emotional conclusion, as the couple marked a new chapter in their lives together after months of hard work.

Building on a popular format

The video follows the success of a similar MrBeast challenge released in 2025, in which his friend Majd was offered $250,000 to lose 100 pounds while living in a dedicated complex. Majd reached his goal and, by completing additional fitness challenges, took home more than $417,000 in total. That video drew around 150 million views within its first 10 days.

The earlier video was marked by tragedy when Majd's coach, Tyler Wall, died unexpectedly during filming. MrBeast's team released the video after consulting with Wall's family, who said he would have wanted its message of hope to reach others.

Weight-loss challenges have become one of MrBeast's most popular formats, combining personal transformation with the large cash prizes and extreme stunts that have made his channel the most-subscribed on YouTube.

Health experts urge caution

While such videos can inspire viewers, health experts generally recommend gradual, sustainable weight loss under professional guidance. The participants in MrBeast's challenges receive extensive support, including trainers, nutrition plans and medical monitoring, that most people attempting to lose weight do not have.

People considering significant lifestyle changes are generally advised to consult a doctor before starting a new diet or exercise program.

About MrBeast

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the world's most popular content creators, known for elaborate challenges, giveaways and philanthropy. His channel surpassed 400 million subscribers in 2025.

Donaldson himself married fellow content creator Thea Booysen in July 2026 in a private ceremony.

The video's emotional storyline and dramatic challenges are likely to draw a large audience, continuing the success of MrBeast's transformation series.

For Sara and Tre, the challenge marked not only a financial windfall but the start of their married life with healthier habits.