Breaking up long periods of sitting with several brisk walks during the day may control blood sugar better than doing the same amount of walking all at once, according to a new study.

The randomized trial, published in the journal Obesity, found that sedentary adults with overweight or obesity who split their daily walking into short bouts had better blood sugar regulation than those who walked for the same total time in a single session.

The findings add to growing evidence that when and how people move during the day may matter as much as how much exercise they get, especially for people at risk of Type 2 diabetes.

How the study worked

Researchers enrolled 30 adults with overweight or obesity who were sedentary, meaning they reported sitting for more than six hours a day.

Participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups. Both walked briskly for a total of 45 minutes a day, five days a week, for six weeks:

Short-bouts group: split the 45 minutes into short walks spread throughout the day, interrupting long stretches of sitting.

split the 45 minutes into short walks spread throughout the day, interrupting long stretches of sitting. Continuous group: did all 45 minutes in a single session.

Because both groups did the same total amount of exercise, the researchers could test whether spreading activity across the day made a difference on its own.

What researchers found

Compared with the single-session group, the short-bouts group showed:

Better glucose regulation during an intravenous glucose tolerance test, a clinical test of how well the body handles sugar entering the bloodstream.

during an intravenous glucose tolerance test, a clinical test of how well the body handles sugar entering the bloodstream. More time in the target glucose range during everyday life, as measured by continuous glucose monitors, the wearable sensors that track blood sugar around the clock.

during everyday life, as measured by continuous glucose monitors, the wearable sensors that track blood sugar around the clock. Less glycemic variability, meaning fewer sharp swings in blood sugar.

Large and frequent swings in blood sugar are considered a risk factor for metabolic problems, and keeping glucose within a healthy range is a key goal in preventing and managing diabetes.

'How we distribute physical activity'

"Our findings suggest that how we distribute physical activity throughout the day may be just as important as how much we do," said corresponding author Audrey Bergouignan. She is a director of research at the French National Centre for Scientific Research and an associate professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Bergouignan said regularly interrupting long periods of sitting with short walks, rather than relying only on a single workout, may offer extra benefits for blood sugar control, particularly for people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Building on earlier research

The study adds to more than a decade of research on the health effects of prolonged sitting.

A 2012 trial published in Diabetes Care found that interrupting sitting with short bouts of light- or moderate-intensity walking lowered blood sugar and insulin levels after meals in adults with overweight or obesity.

A review published this year in Obesity Reviews analyzed dozens of laboratory studies. It found that regular activity breaks lowered blood sugar and insulin responses after meals compared with uninterrupted sitting. Interrupting sitting every 15 to 20 minutes produced the largest reductions in glucose.

Most earlier studies tested the effects over a single day in a lab. The new trial ran for six weeks and measured blood sugar in daily life, suggesting the benefits may extend beyond a single day.

Why short walks may help

Researchers believe frequent movement helps because working muscles draw sugar out of the bloodstream for energy. Long periods of sitting leave large muscles, particularly in the legs, largely inactive, which can allow blood sugar to stay elevated after meals.

Spreading activity across the day may keep the muscles' sugar-clearing process active more often, rather than for a single period.

Limitations

The study was small, with 30 participants, and lasted six weeks. It included only sedentary adults with overweight or obesity, so the results may not apply to people who are already active or who have a healthy weight.

The study press release did not say how long each short walk lasted or how often participants walked. Larger and longer studies are needed to confirm the findings and to determine the best pattern of activity breaks.

The study also did not show that short walks prevent Type 2 diabetes. It measured blood sugar regulation, which is linked to diabetes risk.

What it means for everyday life

The findings may be good news for office workers and others who spend much of the day seated and struggle to find time for a long workout.

Health experts have long recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week and limit time spent sitting. The new research suggests that breaking up sitting with short, brisk walks, such as walking during phone calls, taking the stairs or stepping outside between tasks, may offer added benefits for blood sugar.

People with diabetes or other health conditions should talk with their doctor before changing their exercise routine.

The findings are not a substitute for medical advice.