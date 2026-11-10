Six Minutes a Day Could Help Ozempic Users Keep Muscle as Up to 40% of GLP-1 Weight Loss Is Lean Mass

People taking popular weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy may be able to protect their muscle with as little as six minutes of daily exercise, according to a longevity expert, as research shows a significant share of the weight lost on the medications is not fat.

Gary Brecka, a biologist and longevity expert in Miami, shared with Fox News Digital his strategy for helping people preserve muscle, starting with six minutes of exercise a day.

The muscle problem

The concern stems from how the drugs affect body composition. Brecka said weight loss is not only fat loss, and that roughly 20% to 40% of the weight people lose on GLP-1 drugs is lean body mass.

Research supports a similar range. Lean mass, which includes muscle and other tissues, accounts for roughly a quarter to a third of the weight lost with GLP-1 medications.

Major clinical trials show sizable lean mass loss. In a substudy of the STEP 1 trial of semaglutide, lean mass fell 9.7%, close to 40% of the total weight lost.

Experts note an important caveat. DXA lean mass also counts water, glycogen and organ tissue, not just muscle, so actual muscle loss is smaller than the figure suggests. Lean body mass includes not only muscle but also water, organs, blood and connective tissues such as tendons and ligaments.

Small doses of exercise

Brecka said the goal is consistency rather than intensity. "You don't have to lift like a bodybuilder to mitigate lean body mass loss," he said.

He recommends starting with six minutes of resistance exercise each day, and said exercise should be "non-negotiable" as a daily practice.

He also suggested adding more movement into daily routines. "If you're going to an airport, skip the moving walkway, skip the escalator, just take the steps," Brecka said.

Cardio counts too. He said cardiovascular training can be as simple as a 20-minute walk with a dog, and a weighted vest can make the same walk more challenging.

Protein matters

Diet plays a central role in protecting muscle. Pairing strength training with adequate protein helps preserve muscle during weight loss, Brecka said, since protein provides amino acids that build and maintain muscle and other tissues.

Current federal dietary guidelines recommend 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, and a joint advisory on GLP-1 treatment discusses the same range while emphasizing that targets should be tailored to the individual.

Warning signs

Brecka urged patients to watch for declining energy or exercise performance, such as finding a previously easy flight of stairs suddenly difficult, and to discuss those changes with a doctor.

Why it matters

Muscle supports strength, balance, metabolism and independence as people age, which is why doctors increasingly emphasize resistance training and nutrition alongside GLP-1 treatment.

Anyone taking GLP-1 medications should consult their doctor before starting a new exercise or nutrition plan, particularly if they have underlying health conditions.