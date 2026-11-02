Reports Indicate Harry and Meghan See No Reason to Apologize to Royals as Markle Investigation Continues

Prince Harry has publicly expressed a desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, even as recent reports claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex see no need to apologize to the royal family. Those reports, which rely on unnamed sources, come as Philippine authorities continue investigating allegations that Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., possessed child sexual abuse material.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and spent roughly six years in the United States, returned to the United Kingdom in the summer of 2026. They have said the move was intended to give their children, Archie and Lilibet, a British upbringing and schooling. Relations with the wider royal family have remained strained, particularly with William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The brothers are not believed to have spoken regularly since around the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.

In a GQ interview released in mid-October, Harry said, "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile — that's the key point." He added that while "scars stick around forever," he would encourage "letting go of the past," noting there was "enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives than to continue with issues with family." His spokesperson later said comments about some people not wanting reconciliation were not directed at any family member.

Earlier in October, British media reports suggested Harry and Meghan planned to apologize to William and Catherine over comments made in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, including Meghan's account of conversations within the royal household about the skin color of their then-unborn son. A source close to the couple told People magazine that any such plan was "nonsense." Other outlets reported similar denials from those close to the Sussexes. A Nov. 2 article in The News International, citing royal commentator Emily Andrews, claimed the couple believe they have "absolutely nothing to say sorry for" and that they "still deserve an apology for the way they were treated." Those assertions have not been independently confirmed by the couple or their representatives.

The same article linked the couple's current low public profile to the investigation involving Thomas Markle Sr. Philippine authorities are examining claims by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., that he discovered large quantities of child sexual abuse images at his father's former home in Cebu. Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla has said early indications point to a "possible sex offender of the grossest kind," while stressing that forensic analysis is ongoing and no charges have been filed. Markle Sr., who is in the United States, has denied the allegations, describing them as "sick lies." The Philippine Department of Justice has confirmed its task force on human trafficking and online sexual abuse of children is investigating. British police have said they are not investigating Markle himself.

In a statement issued on Oct. 23, Meghan said she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed." She disclosed that a letter containing "troubling and disturbing allegations" against her father had been sent to the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit in 2018 and subsequently shared with her. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them," she said. She described the breadth of the reported material as "more sickening than one could ever imagine" and expressed hope that "justice will be fully served."

Thomas Markle Jr. has publicly apologized to his half-sister. In comments reported by The Sun, he said, "I'm so, so sorry. I now know I have been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years. Having seen what I've seen, I believe the man I've been defending and caring for is a monster." He added that he understood why Meghan had cut off contact and wished her and her family well.

The Sussexes have not publicly commented on the latest claims about an apology or on the day-to-day impact of the investigation on their household. They have maintained a reduced schedule of public appearances since returning to Britain. No official statement has been issued by Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace regarding either the apology reports or the Markle investigation.

The situation remains fluid. Philippine investigators have indicated forensic results are still pending, and no charges have been announced. Harry's stated wish for reconciliation has not yet produced visible progress with William, while the couple's representatives have previously rejected specific apology narratives as unfounded. Further developments in the Philippine probe or any official response from the Sussexes would likely shape the next phase of public discussion.