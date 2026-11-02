Taylor Swift was not in the stands Sunday as her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos, choosing instead to appear at a movie screening in New York for a film featuring her new song.

The Chiefs fell 28-24 to the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in a matchup of AFC West rivals. Kansas City entered the game at 5-1, while Denver was 5-2.

A familiar pattern

Swift's absence was not a surprise. She rarely attends the Chiefs' road games and has not been to one since the 2024 NFL season, reportedly for security reasons. Games at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium allow for a more controlled environment.

Swift has continued to support Kelce at home games this season. In October, she watched the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead, where she was seen sitting next to WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

At a 'Toy Story 5' event

On Sunday, Swift attended an all-guild screening and question-and-answer session for "Toy Story 5" in New York City. The appearance was part of a campaign for her original song in the film, "I Knew It, I Knew You."

After the screening, she joined writer and director Andrew Stanton for a Q&A, where she shared a story about her longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson, and drew attention with a casual reference to Kelce as her husband.

Oscar ambitions

An insider has claimed that Swift is actively campaigning for an Oscar nomination for the song, with an eventual EGOT, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, as a longer-term goal. Swift's representatives have not confirmed those claims.

Swift has performed the song at the Grammy Museum in August and at the Academy Museum Gala in October.

The 14-time Grammy winner also has an Emmy. An Oscar nomination is far from guaranteed, however. An earlier Swift song, "Carolina," made the Academy's shortlist but did not receive a nomination.

Oscar nominations are scheduled to be announced Jan. 21, 2027.

Married and still cheering

Swift and Kelce, who began dating in 2023 and later married, remain one of the most closely followed couples in entertainment and sports. Kelce is playing his 14th NFL season.

Swift's appearances at games have drawn huge television audiences and brought new fans to the NFL, with broadcasters often showing her reactions from her suite.

When she might return

Fans hoping to see Swift at a game may not have to wait long. The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, to face the New York Jets. Kansas City also hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 22.

After Sunday's loss, the Chiefs will look to bounce back at home, possibly with their most famous fan back in the stands.