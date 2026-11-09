LOS ANGELES — Blackpink's Jisoo has signed with talent agency WME for worldwide representation, a move expected to expand her solo music and acting career on the global stage.

The K-pop star joins WME just days after the release of "Addicted," the second pre-release single from her forthcoming debut solo album. The deal was announced Nov. 6.

What the deal covers

WME is one of America's leading entertainment, sports and talent agencies, negotiating overseas performances, TV and film roles for singers and actors. The agency will represent her solo music and acting work worldwide.

The deal does not change her existing arrangements. After leaving YG Entertainment, Jisoo founded her own label, BLISSOO, in February 2024, handling her acting and solo music through it while continuing Blackpink activities with YG. She also has a contract with American record label Warner Records, while WME will separately represent her overseas activities.

Star-studded roster

Jisoo joins some of the biggest names in entertainment. WME's music clients include Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Shakira and Benson Boone. Among Hollywood actors, Angelina Jolie, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Dwayne Johnson and Amy Adams are known to be represented by WME.

Rosé connection

The signing has drawn comparisons with her bandmate's path. Fellow Blackpink member Rosé previously signed with WME, which announced on Dec. 11 last year that it would represent her music activities worldwide.

The two have since moved in different directions. Rosé became connected to rival agency CAA after her representative moved there, while Jisoo has now newly joined WME.

Solo music on the way

The deal comes as Jisoo builds toward her first full-length solo album. She released the single "Click" in September, and a third solo song, "Sun Showers," an original number for "The Angry Birds Movie 3" soundtrack, is expected in the weeks ahead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She has described the album as a chance to broaden her sound. Speaking to V Magazine in May, Jisoo said "I'm working on showing a wider range of music."

Fans have also enjoyed a bandmate collaboration. On Oct. 31, she released a video of herself filming an "ADDICTED" challenge with Rosé.

Acting career

Jisoo has also built a notable screen career. She has starred in "Snowdrop," "Newtopia" and Netflix's "Boyfriend on Demand."

Blackpink continues

Her solo moves have not ended group activities. She has been meeting fans in Korea and abroad through Blackpink's "DEADLINE" world tour, which has run since last year.

As Blackpink's members pursue separate global solo paths alongside group activities, the WME deal gives Jisoo a professional support system for her overseas work.