LONDON — Prince Harry made a surprise public appearance in London this week, delivering a keynote speech on sustainable tourism days before he and his wife, Meghan, travel to Belgium.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, spoke on responsible travel at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, held in the Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

He opened with a joke. Looking out at the audience, Harry quipped, "All I can see is phones," as seen in a video shared on social media.

Sustainability focus

The speech focused on his environmental tourism initiative. Harry, who founded Travalyst in 2019, told the audience that the travel industry has both a responsibility and a business reason to protect the places it depends on.

He also posed on stage with the winners of the "Most Desirable Country for Sustainability" award, Germany.

New York trip

The London appearance followed a brief U.S. visit. Harry reportedly made an unannounced trip to Manhattan for meetings focused on future business opportunities and partnerships before returning to London.

Trip to Belgium

The couple are preparing for their next joint engagement. Next week, Harry is slated to travel to Belgium with Meghan, where they will attend the opening of a Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels. Meghan undertook a similar engagement in Geneva, Switzerland, in May.

It will be their first joint overseas trip since returning to the U.K.

Life back in Britain

The family's move back to Britain marked a major shift. Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet landed in the U.K. earlier this year to start a new life there, after moving to the U.S. following Harry's exit from royal duties in 2020.

The decision surprised many observers. Fifteen months earlier, Harry had said he couldn't see a world in which he would bring his wife and children back to the U.K.

The family is also expected to remain in Britain for the holidays. The couple are expected to spend Christmas in the U.K., and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, may travel there to join them, according to Hello!