Harry and Meghan Reportedly Move Out of Friend's Main House Into Separate Home on Cotswolds Estate in England

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly moved into a separate home on a wealthy friend's estate in England's Cotswolds, the latest change in their living arrangements since returning to Britain this summer.

The couple had been staying in the main residence on the estate, owned by a businessman, but have now moved into another property on the grounds, the Daily Mail reported, citing a friend of the businessman.

"They have now moved to a property on the estate," the friend said, according to Reality Tea, which cited the Daily Mail report.

The couple has not publicly commented on the report.

A friend's estate

The businessman, who has not been publicly named, reportedly became friends with Harry through their shared support of military charities.

He is reportedly happy for the Sussexes and their children to continue living on his estate.

The family made the move the weekend before leaving for a holiday abroad during their children's half-term school break, according to reports.

Return to Britain

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain from California at the end of August with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since then, they have been staying with the businessman while searching for a more permanent home.

The couple has reportedly been house hunting in the Cotswolds, near Highgrove, the country home of King Charles III, Harry's father. They have reportedly been looking at properties with a budget of up to 10 million pounds.

Earlier reports suggested Meghan wanted a home with space for a film studio, while Harry prioritized privacy.

Keeping California home

The couple is reportedly keeping their Montecito, California, mansion, valued at about $14.5 million. A source told Page Six in September that no one was moving into the property and that staff continue to maintain it.

They also reportedly own a vacation property in Portugal.

Friends have said the couple's move to Britain should not be interpreted as a return to life as working members of the royal family. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Questions about the future

The latest move has raised questions about whether the Sussexes plan to settle in Britain permanently or whether their stay is temporary.

Some reports have suggested the couple may eventually return to the United States, where much of Meghan's work is based. Others say they intend to divide their time between the two countries.

Difficult period

The move comes during a difficult period for Meghan. Her father, Thomas Markle Sr., is under investigation in the Philippines over allegations of possessing child sexual abuse material, which he has denied.

Meghan issued a statement last month saying she was deeply distressed by the news and that her decision to keep distance from her father was made to protect her children.

The family reportedly traveled abroad for the half-term break amid the headlines.

Royal relations

The couple's relocation to Britain has drawn attention to Harry's relationship with his family, including his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Living near Highgrove would place the family close to the king's country home, fueling speculation about efforts at reconciliation.

What's next

It remains unclear when or whether the Sussexes will buy a permanent home in Britain. For now, they appear set to remain on their friend's estate in the Cotswolds.