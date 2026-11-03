LOS ANGELES — Patrick Stewart, the acclaimed British actor who became a global star as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek" and Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" films, has died. He was 86.

Stewart died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at his home in Los Angeles after a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, according to a statement posted on his Instagram account. His spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed his death.

The statement said Stewart died "in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny," and was surrounded in his final days by family and friends, live music, prayer, tears and laughter.

From Shakespeare to the stars

Stewart was born July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, in northern England. He grew up in a poor household and experienced domestic violence at the hands of his father, a former British Army regimental sergeant major.

He credited an English teacher, Cecil Dormand, with sparking his acting career by putting a copy of Shakespeare in his hands and encouraging him to perform.

Stewart trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and became a respected classical stage actor, spending years with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Captain Picard

He became an international star in 1987 when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The thoughtful, commanding captain became one of the most beloved characters in science fiction.

Stewart played Picard for seven seasons on television and in four feature films. He returned to the role decades later in the series "Star Trek: Picard," which ran from 2020 to 2023.

Professor X

Stewart reached a new generation of fans as Professor Charles Xavier, the wise leader of the mutant X-Men, beginning with "X-Men" in 2000. He played the role in multiple films, including an acclaimed performance in "Logan" in 2017.

His final film, Marvel's "Doomsday," is scheduled for release in December.

Stage partnership with McKellen

Throughout his career, Stewart continued to work on stage. He formed a celebrated partnership with his "X-Men" co-star Ian McKellen, performing together in productions of "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land" in London's West End and on Broadway.

Stewart was knighted in 2010 for services to drama.

He continued working into his 80s. In an interview in July, he said he would never retire.

Advocate against domestic violence

Drawing on his own childhood experiences, Stewart became an outspoken advocate against domestic violence, supporting organizations that help victims and speaking publicly about the effects of abuse.

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment world.

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine alongside Stewart in the "X-Men" films, called him one of the greats of stage and screen and a tremendous friend. "I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days," Jackman wrote, according to CNN.

Marvel Studios also paid tribute. "Marvel Studios is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart," the studio said in a statement.

Comedian Ricky Gervais shared bloopers from Stewart's memorable appearance on his comedy series "Extras."

"Saturday Night Live" honored Stewart over the weekend with a tribute featuring a clip from his time hosting the show, in which he introduced musical guest Salt-N-Pepa.

Survivors

Stewart is survived by his wife, singer Sunny Ozell. The couple were living together in Los Angeles at the time of his death.