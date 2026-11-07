Robert Pattinson Screen Tested for James Bond, Report Says, Joining Nicholas Hoult and Others in 007 Race

LOS ANGELES — Robert Pattinson has screen tested for the role of James Bond, according to a new report, making him the most famous name yet to emerge in the search for the next 007.

Multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the 40-year-old actor is among those who have screen tested for the role, joining hopefuls Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor. The trade publication called it a development few saw coming.

The screen tests reportedly took place the weekend of Oct. 24.

A fifth contender

Pattinson is not the only new name. Nicholas Hoult, who was runner-up to Pattinson for the role of Batman years ago, has also surfaced as one of the Bond contenders.

The Hollywood Reporter said Jacob Elordi and Jack O'Connell would not test.

Why Pattinson stands out

Pattinson does not fit the expected profile. Conventional wisdom had held that the next Bond would not be a globally recognized star like Pattinson, who is already the face of DC Studios' Batman franchise.

He does have a key connection. Pattinson worked with Bond director Denis Villeneuve on the upcoming "Dune: Part 3."

World of Reel reported that Villeneuve, Pattinson's friend, asked him to come in for a test during a production hiatus on "The Batman Part II." Pattinson is currently filming that sequel in London, where the screen tests have been taking place.

The actor is a favorite of directors such as Robert Eggers, the Safdie brothers and Christopher Nolan, whose 2020 spy thriller "Tenet" might look like a Bond audition in hindsight.

Scheduling questions

Pattinson's busy career could complicate things. The next Bond actor is expected to commit to several films, which could make Pattinson hesitant.

He is in the middle of the biggest year of his career, with a key role in Nolan's "The Odyssey," a co-lead role in A24's "The Drama" and a starring role in A24's "Primetime."

A new era for Bond

This is the first Bond film since Amazon bought the franchise's creative rights from the Broccoli family in February 2025. Villeneuve is directing from a script by Steven Knight.

The search comes 21 years after Daniel Craig was announced as Bond in October 2005. He left the role after five films with 2021's "No Time to Die."

Nothing has been decided, and Amazon has not commented on the screen tests.