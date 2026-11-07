'7th Heaven' Star Jeremy London Denies Being Homeless, Says He Owns a Florida Condo After Viral Plea for Help

Actor Jeremy London has pushed back against reports that he was homeless, saying celebrity news outlets exaggerated social media posts about his job and housing situation.

London, best known for his roles in "Party of Five," "7th Heaven" and "Mallrats," denied being homeless after celebrity media outlets picked up his posts expressing concerns about his housing and employment.

The original posts

The story began on Thursday. London wrote on X that his boss was going through "some kind of mental crisis" and that he might be losing his job and home, adding, "This can't be happening again."

He asked his followers for help. "If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know. I love working a real job on top of acting," he wrote, saying he was a good person.

He also told followers he had been the happiest in years and was confused and worried by the turn of events.

Many fans replied with job leads and offers of a place to stay.

'They really have nothing else to report on'

London's tone changed once his posts became news. After People magazine published an article Friday headlined "7th Heaven Star Jeremy London Asks for Help Finding a 'Job and Home': 'I'm Not Ok,'" the actor said on X that he was not at risk of being unhoused.

"Guys… I have a condo in Florida. People mag out here making me look homeless," he wrote. He said he had been in shock over his boss's behavior and did not want to return to Florida, adding that outlets "really have nothing else to report on."

He made a similar point elsewhere. "I promise you this was blown out of proportion," London wrote in the comments of an E! News article about his posts.

The 53-year-old explained that he had been working at a tree service business in Pennsylvania and did not want to leave.

He later apologized for what he called his "confusing wording," and his original post has since been deleted.

Acting career

London played junior minister Chandler Hampton on "7th Heaven." He appeared in the show's seventh and eighth seasons.

When a follower expressed surprise that someone who was such a "busy actor" needed another job, London replied, "I wish this was true."

London's posts also reflect a wider reality in the industry. Many working actors rely on a second job between roles.

Difficult past

In 2025, London spoke about being fired from the long-running family drama, saying working on "7th Heaven" was not a very positive experience for him. He has also spoken publicly about how addiction affected his career, including on "Celebrity Rehab" in 2010.

London is the twin brother of actor Jason London.